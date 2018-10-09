×
Reports: David de Gea reluctant to sign contract extension

Suman Dey
ANALYST
Rumors
65   //    09 Oct 2018, 11:49 IST

David de Gea is reluctant to sign a new deal as per reports
What's the story?

The Telegraph reports that Manchester United's No. 1 goalkeeper, David de Gea is reluctant to sign a new deal with the questioning the current United squad's ability to win significant honours both domestically and in Europe.

De Gea still has a contract that runs till June 2020, but if United fails to negotiate a deal with their talisman, the Red Devils face the prospect of losing him for free which could be a hammer blow for the club.

In case you didn't know...

David de Gea arrived in Manchester from Atletico Madrid in 2011 at a reported fee of £18.9 which was a British record for a goalkeeper at that time. With the Spanish giants, De Gea has won the UEFA Europa League and UEFA Super Cup in 2010 which drew the attention of Sir Alex Ferguson and Manchester United.

Since joining United, De Gea has made over 300 appearances winning several individual and team honours including the Premier League and the Europa League. He has won Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award in four of the past five seasons - the most that a single player has won the award in its 30-year history.

The heart of the matter

David de Gea has been United's best player for quite some time now. It's fair to say that he has bailed the team out on many occasions with his excellent reflexes and shot shopping skills. 

During the time of Louis van Gaal, the Spaniard was almost confirmed to join Real Madrid but a deadline day transfer glitch saw De Gea staying back and still playing for the Red Devils. He is one of the best goalkeepers in the world who has drawn attention from a lot of big clubs in Europe. United's failure to win major trophies in recent past has prompted their best player to choose between the club and career. 

Rumor Rating - 5/10

Though the Telegraph is a reliable source, David de Gea has shown his love for the club and the fans time and again. They were occasions where he could have joined other clubs, but he decided to stay back and play at Old Trafford. 

What's next?

Amidst all the controversies surrounding Jose Mourinho and Paul Pogba, it's worrying for United fans now to see their best player is having a contract negotiation breakdown. There is still some time left in his contract, and the club will be hoping they can negotiate a new deal which is crucial for United's chances in England as well as in Europe. 

