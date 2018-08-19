Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Reports: De Gea to sign a huge £200k a week contract extension at Manchester United

Ameya Vaidya
ANALYST
Rumors
1.38K   //    19 Aug 2018, 13:33 IST

Manchester United v Leicester City - Premier League
What's the rumour?

According to Goal, De Gea who has been linked with moves elsewhere for a number of years is poised to commit his future to the Red Devils.

Mourinho has confirmed that De Gea is on the verge of signing a contract extension at Manchester United so as to bring closure to the speculations regarding his future at the club.

In case you didn't know?

Before the arrival of Courtois from Chelsea this summer, De Gea was Real Madrid's prime target for a long time. They very nearly succeeded in bringing the world-class goalkeeper to the Bernabeu in 2015, with the move not going through due to paperwork not submitted before the end of the transfer window in Spain.

The heart of the matter

Being a record 4-time winner of the Player of the Year award at Old Trafford, De Gea is a gem for Manchester United. In crucial times, he has been their saviour with wonderful goalkeeping displays to keep out the opposition. Hence, the contract extension is likely to take place as soon as possible.

Mourinho has said," His [De Gea's] valuation is zero because he is a Manchester United player who, as soon as possible, will sign a new contract. He likes it here, we love him, we want him to stay, he wants to stay, so when a player is not in the market the value is zero"

He has also said," A goalkeeper is a player and people sometimes forget that. A goalkeeper wins points and wins titles, so he is important as another player."

David De Gea will pen a huge £200k a week long-term deal at Old Trafford.

Rumour Rating: 6/10

With Courtois joining Real Madrid this summer, it is highly likely that De Gea will sign a contract extension at Manchester United.

What's next?

It seems that according to these reports De Gea will remain a Manchester United player for a long time.

