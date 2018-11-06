Reports: Real Madrid on the verge of signing massive deal with Adidas

Ameya Vaidya FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 579 // 06 Nov 2018, 13:42 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Real Madrid Press Conference

What's the rumour?

According to Marca, Real Madrid are set to renew their sponsorship deal with Adidas and sign a 10-year record-breaking contract which will guarantee to the club a sum of €1.1 billion. The move would make it the most expensive jersey worn on a football field. Adidas and Real Madrid have a good relationship and have been together for several years in the past also.

In case you didn't know...

Adidas is engaged in tough competition with Nike and Puma with regards to sponsorship deals. They have sponsored some of the top tournaments in football such as the FIFA World Cup from 1970 and UEFA European Championships from 1992.

Apart from sponsoring national teams like Germany, Spain, Belgium, Argentina and Colombia and clubs like Bayern Munich, Valencia, Manchester United, Juventus and Ajax to name a few, they are also involved in sponsoring several individual players like Lionel Messi, Xavi Hernandez, Gareth Bale, Toni Kroos, Manuel Neuer and Philipp Lahm. The German brand has emerged as one of the leading sponsors in world football at the moment.

The heart of the matter

Despite Real Madrid's terrible form in the season thus far and their current turmoil with the sacking of manager Julen Lopetegui, Adidas have decided to continue their long-standing relationship with the club and even extend their deal with them.

This will certainly generate a lot of revenue for Real Madrid and will go past Manchester United who at the moment earn €85 million from Nike. Hence, the Madrid fans will have something to cheer for despite their team's below-par season so far.

Rumour Rating: 6/10

Marca is a leading Spanish publication and hence there is very little need to doubt the veracity of this report. Also, the long-term relationship between Real Madrid and Adidas should enable the deal to be signed soon.

What's next?

The signing of this deal could generate a huge revenue for Real Madrid and reaffirm their stature as one of the most popular sporting outfits on the planet.