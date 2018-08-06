Reports: Everton agree deal for Barcelona for Yerry Mina

Mina after scoring against England in the World Cup

What's the rumour?

Everton have agreed a deal with Barcelona over defender Yerry Mina according to reports from the Spanish press. The deal is said to be worth £28.5 million and would make Mina the second defender to make the switch to Everton from Barcelona after fullback Lucas Digne.

Everton have swooped in on the Colombian after talks of a move reportedly broke down with Manchester United.

In case you didn't know...

Colombia's World Cup star, Mina made the switch to Camp Nou in January but had a frustrating season making only 6 appearances. He was however, Colombia's best player at the World Cup scoring 3 goals and leading them to the knockout stages.

Mina scored in the 93rd minute to dramatically level things up against England in the round of 16 encounters before ultimately going out on penalties. His performance at the tournament made him a transfer target of many a European elite including Manchester United.

The heart of the matter

Everton, at the moment, face a lack of options in the centre of defence going into the next season. With Ashley Williams going out on loan to Stoke City and Mason Holgate currently injured, the Merseyside club needs to add a quality central defender.

Yerry Mina looks to be the answer adding significant quality from set pieces. His aerial ability has been witnessed by the world at the World Cup. Adding to that Mina is also a good tackler and an imposing figure on the pitch.

Rumour rating: 7/10

The rumour looks solid as talks between Mina's agent and Manchester United had collapsed over fees issues. This is however only an agreement between the two clubs with player contract talks yet to happen; so chances are there if thin of the deal not going through. Other than this a big club swooping in at the last moment might still hinder the deal.

What's next?

Everton could possibly pull one of the coups of the transfer window if the deal does eventually go through. Signing a defender of such calibre under the nose of other big sides will surely elevate the club's prospects.

It would also be an able solution for their current defensive woes. Mina, on the other hand, will look for first-team football- something that he hasn't got at Barcelona. Everton will provide him just that as they look to push for Europe this season.