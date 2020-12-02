Reports: Everton interested in signing Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti in January

According to Mundo Deportivo, Everton are interested in signing Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti in January.

Toffees boss Carlo Ancelotti is eager to make defensive reinforcements in the winter transfer window and has identified the Frenchman as the ideal addition to his squad.

Samuel Umtiti joined Barcelona from Lyon in 2016 after four impressive seasons at the Ligue 1 club. He made an early impression at Barcelona, forming a formidable central defense pairing with veteran defender Gerard Pique.

The 27-year-old's stock at Barcelona has fallen in recent years after the club signed Clement Lenglet from Sevilla. He has seen his playing time diminished over the last two seasons due to a combination of poor form and recurrent injuries.

Since the start of the 2018-19 season, Samuel Umtiti has started just 28 of 124 games. He was heavily linked with a move away from Barcelona in the summer, with Manchester United and Arsenal showing interest in the World Cup winner. However, the defender decided to stay at the La Liga club.

Everton leading two other Premier League clubs to land Samuel Umtiti https://t.co/Dshx4j7krz — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) December 1, 2020

Everton have entered the race to sign Barcelona outcast Samuel Umtiti

Samuel Umtiti has fallen down the pecking order at Barcelona

Barcelona are now keen to cut their losses and are willing to listen to offers for Samuel Umtiti. Everton are reportedly the club that are ready to take advantage of the defender's situation at Barcelona.

The Merseyside club had an impressive transfer window, where they completed deals for James Rodriguez, Allan, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Ben Godfrey.

Advertisement

Everton had an impressive start to the season, winning all of their opening four fixtures in the Premier League. However, they are now experiencing a dip in form, having lost 4 of their last 5 games in the Premier League.

Carlo Ancelotti has had to deal with a number of his players either getting injured or suspended, forcing him to consider making additions to his squad in January.

#EFC LIVE - updates throughout the day on all things Everton 🔵https://t.co/e27huhkavL — Everton FC News (@LivEchoEFC) December 2, 2020

Everton's defense has been heavily criticized in recent weeks. The club's current center-back pairing of Yerry Mina and Mason Holgate has failed to instill confidence in Carlo Ancelotti, who is now ready to sign a new center-half.

Everton have a fine working relationship with Barcelona, having signed the likes of Lucas Digne, Yery Mina and Andre Gomes from them in recent years.

Carlo Ancelotti will be hoping to exercise their good relationship with the club as he hopes to sign Samuel Umtiti in January.