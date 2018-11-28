×
Reports: Everton keen on signing Thorgan Hazard

Adithya Velaayudham
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Rumors
504   //    28 Nov 2018, 23:54 IST

Thorgan Hazard has been a regular for Moenchengladbach and the Belgium national team
Thorgan Hazard has been a regular for Moenchengladbach and the Belgium national team

What's the rumour?

Everton have been looking to add some valuable additions to their squad this winter transfer window as they are looking to put up a firm push for a European place finish or even the most coveted Champions League finish.

The Toffees board are very happy with Silva and are ready to reinvest in players to get Marco Silva the team he wants. Calciomercato have reported that Everton are keen to bring Eden Hazard's younger brother, Thorgan back to the premier league.

In case you didn't know...

Thorgan Hazard was first brought to the premier league by Chelsea from Lens the following season in which they signed his elder brother, Eden. Thorgan failed to hold down to a first-team place at Chelsea and was constantly loaned out to various clubs. He impressed at Borussia Moenchengladbach, his las loan club, and the Bundesliga outfit were impressed enough to make his deal a permanent one.

Thorgan Hazard has 11 goals and six assists in 14 games for Monchengladbach this campaign and has now established himself as a regular in the Belgian international squad.

The heart of the matter

Thorgan Hazard's contract is up in 2020 and only AS Roma are thought to be in the race to sign him along with Everton. Everton bring in the premier league have seemingly vast amounts of money to lure the player with wages, but AS Roma have something that Everton will find very hard to match and that is the promise of Champions League football.

The surprising thing about that is Roma are currently seventh in the league and are not in a really good run of form. If at all they lose out on gaining a champions league place then Everton will have a free run at him and can use all their cash resources on the Belgian powerhouse.

Video:

Rumour Rating: 6/10

Everton seemingly in the market for new attacking reinforcements and Thorgan's thirst to prove himself in the premier league will be a nice deal that complements well for both.

What's next?

Everton are currently in a rich run of form and have snapped up three consecutive victories at home for the first time in four years. If they continue playing the same then a European place is surely within reach.

