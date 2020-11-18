Reports: Everton linked with move for Real Madrid star Isco

According to Diario Sport, Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti is interested in raiding his former club Real Madrid once more. The Toffees signed James Rodriguez in the summer from Real Madrid, and are reportedly looking to lure his former Madrid teammate Isco to Goodison Park.

Everton are rumored to be able to offer a sum in the region of €20 million for the Spanish midfielder. Isco will enter the final year of his contract next season, which means that Real Madrid will be looking to cash in on the Spain international amidst the economic crisis caused by COVID-19.

Isco sealed a €30 million move to Real Madrid from Malaga in June 2013, with whom he has won 16 major trophies including four UEFA Champions League titles, two La Liga titles, one Copa del Rey, and four FIFA Club World Cup titles.

Carlo Ancelotti 'stepping up' transfer pursuit of Madrid's Iscohttps://t.co/cKXw5HnRnA — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) November 14, 2020

Real Madrid v Cadiz CF - La Liga Santander

Isco has been a fan favorite during his seven years at Real Madrid, making 213 La Liga appearances for the club. The 28-year-old is however, not seen as a pivotal member of the Real Madrid squad by manager Zinedine Zidane anymore, who is willing to part with the player.

Zidane is not a fan of letting players go in the winter transfer window, but with the prevalent financial situation, and with Real Madrid looking to sign the likes of Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappe, and Eduardo Camavinga, all of whom will cost large sums of money, Zidane may sanction the sale of Isco.

Real Madrid spent majority of the summer selling or loaning out fringe players, or players who do not have a future at the club, in order to raise funds for future transfers. Real Madrid parted ways with Ashraf Hakimi, Gareth Bale, James Rodriguez, Dani Ceballos and Sergio Reguillon this summer.

James Rodriguez made the switch to Everton from Real Madrid in the summer, where he has reunited with former manager Carlo Ancelotti. Rodriguez has had a terrific start to the 2020-21 season. The Colombian has looked rejuvenated, and has benefited from regular playing time and the faith of the manager.

Real Madrid 'willing to accept' £20m Everton Isco offer, say reports in 🇪🇸https://t.co/4tyljgLoYt pic.twitter.com/41NLj8KZ89 — Everton FC News (@LivEchoEFC) November 16, 2020

Isco, who is close to James, and enjoyed working under Carlo Ancelotti, is reportedly considering the potential move. Isco is said to be intent on securing a place in the Spain squad for Euro 2021, which will be difficult given the lack of playing time he is getting right now at Real Madrid.

Everton made a strong start to the season, but have seen their form dip drastically, after many members of the squad suffered injuries and suspensions. Carlo Ancelotti has a vision for the club, and feels that Everton are still short of one or two top-quality individuals.