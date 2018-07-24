Reports: Everton set to sign €56 million Brazilian

Richarlison is set to become Everton's record signing

What's the rumour?

Everton will officially announce the arrival of Richarlison on Tuesday morning (UK time) after the Brazilian passed his medical on Merseyside according to Sky Sports.

The 21-year-old Watford forward will become Everton's record transfer with the Toffees splashing out a fee reportedly in the region of €56 million. The Brazilian will link up with former manager Marco Silva who signed him for Watford last summer.

In case you didn't know...

Richarlison enjoyed a mixed debut season in the Premier League for Watford last year. He had a blistering start to the season, scoring five goals in his first 12 appearances. However, he failed badly after the departure of Marco Silva and failed to find the net again in his next 29 games for the Hornets.

The forward has also represented Brazil at U-20 level, making 10 appearances and scoring three times. He is yet to make his senior debut for the Brazilian national team. This makes his €56 million move to Everton a world record fee for a player without an international cap.

The heart of the matter

Richarlison will become Everton's first signing this summer and Marco Silva's first foray into the transfer market as the Toffees manager. The Merseyside club is hoping to rebound after a disappointing season last time out and will hope that the Brazilian can link up with players such as Gylfi Sigurðsson and Ademola Lookman to create a potent attacking lineup.

While Richarlison has shown glimpses of brilliance, he remains largely an unknown quantity. Everton has taken quite a gamble on the young Brazilian as they look to launch an assault on the top 6 this season in the Premier League.

Rumour Probability: 10/10

Sky Sports are very reliable and with the medical completed we are simply waiting for the official announcement from Everton.

Video

What's Next?

This signing could belatedly kickstart Everton's transfer activity. The Toffees have also shown interest in Columbian World Cup star, Yerry Mina, with the Barcelona player's agent confirming interest from the Merseysiders.

Marco Silva has proven himself to be an excellent Premier League manager at both Hull and Watford. Should he get the best out of Richarlison and the other talented players at his disposal there is no reason why Everton cannot challenge for a Europa League or even Champions League place this coming season.