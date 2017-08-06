Reports: Everton to sign Arsenal's £30m man

Everton are looking to sign Arsenal forward Danny Welbeck, who will be available for a fee of around £30 million according to reports in the Mirror.

The report suggests that the Merseyside club are prepared to turn their attention to the England international from Olivier Giroud since he wants to bide his time and see if he features in Arsene Wenger's immediate plans for the upcoming season.

Danny Welbeck, formerly of Manchester United made his switch to London in 2014 after Louis van Gaal took over as manager of the Red Devils. Eyebrows were raised when Arsenal secured the England international for a fee of just £16 million.

A Manchester United fan, all has not gone too well for the 26-year-old. He has suffered from injury problems and never managed to knuckle down the centre-forward's role at the Emirates. The Englan International's best moments in an Arsenal shirt has perhaps been when he scored against his former club to knock them out of the FA Cup, which eventually resulted in them picking up the coveted trophy.

Despite his pace and power, Everton's pursuit of Danny Welbeck seems curious given his goalscoring record in the Premier League. His goal return for Arsenal in the past two campaigns has been 2 and 4 respectively.

He has never managed to hit double figures in the League despite making his debut in the 2009-10 season. Everton need to replace the goals scored by Romely Lukaku and sadly for Koeman, as talented as Danny Welbeck might be, he is not a goal scorer.

Everton have undoubtedly have had a busy transfer season where they have signed 10 players - Jordan Pickford (£25m, Sunderland), Davy Klaassen (£23.6m, Ajax), Henry Onyekuru (£7m, Eupen), Sandro Ramirez (£5m, Malaga), Michael Keane (£25m, Burnley), Anton Donkor (loan, Wolfsburg), Josh Bowler (£4m, QPR), Wayne Rooney (free, Manchester United), Cuco Martina (free, Southampton), Lewis Gibson (£6m, Newcastle). However, there is a Romelu Lukaku shaped hole in the attack which needs to be plugged before the campaign begins.

The Merseyside giants seem close to the signing of Gylfi Sigurðsson from Swansea, but a centre-forward is needed if they're to challenge for the Champions League spots and compete in the Europa League. Welbeck might be a good buy, but for £30 million he might not be the player they need.

With Alexis Sanchez's future still uncertain at Arsenal, Arsene Wenger would undoubtedly like to keep his forwards very-very close to his chest.