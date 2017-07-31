Reports: Everton to make £25m bid for Arsenal star

by Shambhu Ajith 31 Jul 2017, 10:25 IST

Ronald Koeman has made the Arsenal star his priority

What's the story?

Olivier Giroud, the hero the Gunners don't need, has found himself in a pickle following the arrival of Alexandre Lacazette.

According to The Daily Mirror, Everton have now prioritized getting the Frenchman and are willing to foot his bill of £25m to lure him to Goodison Park.

In case you didn't know...

Everton have been bustling this summer like they have not done any time in the recent past and have already spent close to £100m but have also gained that back through the sales of Lukaku, Deulofeu and Cleverley.

Ronald Koeman is not game to drop his bundle yet, and is now in pursuit of a striker who can step into Lukaku's shoes and deliver the goals.

Heart of the matter

Everton have not had gobs of problem in the final third as opposed to elsewhere thanks to the efficiency of their former hitman, Romelu Lukaku.

The proceeds of this sale, which are worth a fortune has also lent Everton a problem in the attacking third.

With Ross Barkley also wanting to leave, Koeman wants the Giroud and Sigurdsson deals, worth a mammoth £75m done as soon as possible.

The 30-year-old Frenchman is a quality striker but his inconsistency has often found him being at the receiving end of acidic jeering from his own fans.

Giroud, recurrently Arsenal's Plan B, has on numerous occasions redeemed himself by flying in at momentous occasions and slotting inviting balls to embrace the net.

Giroud scored 12 goals in 29 appearances in the Premier League last term but only started 11 times. With the arrival of big-money signing Lacazette from Olympique Lyon, Giroud will see Wenger go further close-fisted when it comes to handing him the scoring duties.

Though the team have already secured the services of Wayne Rooney, Koeman fears the United legend is not the same belligerent strikeforce that he once used to be.

Rooney could even be playing a deeper role at Goodison and his efficiency with long balls is second to none. Giroud's hold-up play is excellent and the Toffees will do well if he becomes an ominous presence in the opposition half.

Author's Take

Giroud is a goal getter and a tally of 15 goals a season is not a big ask when it comes to the French international.

Everton who are spending big in hopes of getting the right results and staying afloat amid the big fishes could deal with their temporary worries by landing Giroud.

However, at 30 years of age, Giroud is nearing the twilight of his career and could slow down further.