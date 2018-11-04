Reports: Barcelona keen on signing Premier League striker as potential replacement for Suarez

Yash Sharma FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 04 Nov 2018, 22:37 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

FC Barcelona's boss considering Kane as a potential replacement for Suarez.

What's the story?

According to the Spanish outlet, Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are closely monitoring Tottenham Hotspur's star Harry Kane as a potential replacement for 31-year-old Luis Suarez.

The 25-year-old striker has netted 7 goals in 13 appearances for the North London side.

In case you didn't know...

Luis Suarez has been in a prolific form ever since his Liverpool days. The Uruguayan striker moved to the Catalan side in 2014. Since then, the number 9 has been an important organ of Barcelona's squad.

The striker formed one of the most lethal trios in the world alongside Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr. However, Neymar's departure to Paris Saint Germain changed nothing as Philippe Coutinho has replaced him and has been scoring plenty of goals with Suarez and Messi.

Barcelona have started considering replacements for Suarez who is into the latter stages of his career.

The heart of the matter

The 31-year-old striker has a contract with the Spanish giants until 2021. However, Barcelona couldn't rely on him until the end of his contract. The report suggests that Icardi and Timo Werner are also being considered, however, Kane is on top of their list.

The Catalunya club has identified Harry Kane as the ideal replacement for Suarez. Harry Kane has been dominating the EPL, something that Suarez was doing when he switched clubs.

The English striker would cost somewhere around 200 million Euros if Barcelona wants to make a move for him. Though, they would be facing a tough competition from many top European clubs including their arch-rivals Madrid in order to get his services.

Rumour probability: 5/10

Even though the Spanish giants are considering the Tottenham striker as a replacement for Suarez, it looks highly unlikely that the centre-forward would make a move to another club anytime soon as he seems committed to Spurs.

However, a better salary and mammoth transfer fee could change things are Barcelona could lure him to the Camp Nou.

Video

What's next?

Luis Suarez started off the season at a low pace. However, in recent games, a sudden spark has been seen in his performances and it looks like he's still in his peak years as he recently struck a hattrick past Real Madrid's defence.