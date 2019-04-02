Reports: FC Barcelona keen on signing former Real Madrid forward

Ernesto Valverde is known to be a great admirer of Barcelona target, Rodrigo Moreno.

What's the story?

According to the reputed Spanish media outlet, Sport, Valencia's sharpshooter Rodrigo Moreno is on top of FC Barcelona's wishlist as they look to reinforce their forward line in the approaching summer.

The Spaniard, who've previously spent time in the Spanish capital with the Real Madrid youth system before being sold to Portuguese outfit, Benfica, has been on Los Blancos' radar lately, according to the report.

In case you didn't know...

Coming through the ranks of the Spanish side, Celta Vigo, the centre-forward joined Real Madrid Castilla in 2009. However, having spent just one year with the Los Blancos, Rodrigo was sold to Benfica - where his actual development began.

Following a couple of loan spells with Bolton and Valencia, the striker was then signed by Valencia in 2015 for a reported fee of €30 million. Since then, the 28-year-old has been an undisputable figure in the Valencia squad. In the 175 appearances, he has made so far for the Los Ches, Moreno has scored 48 goals and set up another 27.

This season, the former Benfica star has been involved in 18 goals in the 40 appearances he has made so far.

The heart of the matter

According to the report, FC Barcelona are still looking for options to strengthen their attacking squad in the summer and Rodrigo Moreno, fitting the profile Ernesto Valverde is looking for, is on top of their wish list. The Catalans won't rush on any transfer as they'd like to avoid overspending on any player.

Being a great admirer of the Spaniard, FC Barcelona boss, Valverde, wants the club to sign the centre-forward in the approaching summer. Moreno, though, will wait for the season to get over before making any decisions on his future.

With Luis Suarez heading into the latter stages of his career, the Blaugrana signed Kevin-Prince Boateng on a loan deal with a view of covering Suarez following the departure of Munir El Haddadi in January. However, the Ghana international hasn't featured much under Valverde and most likely would leave the club at the end of the season. Hence, making a move for Rodrigo Moreno in the summer would be a wise step from the Catalans.

Rumour rating: 6/10

The Catalans are keeping close tabs on the situation of the Spaniard at Valencia. However, the club is yet to discuss a potential transfer with their La Liga rivals.

If FC Barcelona's pursuit of Serbian forward, Luka Jovic, doesn't work out, signing La Liga proven Rodrigo Moreno would be a sensible move by the Spanish champions.

What's next?

Having registered a comfortable win against Espanyol at the weekend, FC Barcelona will take on Villareal away from home before hosting second-placed Atletico Madrid at the Camp Nou.

