Reports: FC Barcelona's €162m rated superstar to be targeted by David Beckham's Inter Miami

Yash Sharma
ANALYST
Rumors
1.23K   //    16 Sep 2018, 14:00 IST

FC Barcelona v Juventus - UEFA Champions League
Lionel Messi would be targetted by Inter Miami

What's the rumour?

According to the English outlet, Daily Mail, David Beckham's new franchise Inter Miami are willing to sign Lionel Messi for their debut season in 2020. The new US league soccer club is prepared to land one of the biggest stars in the history of football.

The current market value of Lionel Messi is around €162 million according to Transfermarkt.

Lionel Messi would be turning 33 in 2020 and the move could become a reality if Beckham wishes to splash out big money on the Argentine star.

Messi's contract with FC Barcelona runs until the end of 2020-21 season. Though the little magician is believed to retire in Blaugrana's colours, however, a hefty bid from Inter Miami could change things.

In case you didn't know...

David Beckham's high profile club would be making its debut in the MLS in the 2020 season. The club is willing to mark its arrival through a world-class signing, Leo Messi.

However, the Argentine has said it in the past that he is willing to retire in the Camp Nou. But, a heavy bid for then-33-year-old might settle things between the two clubs.

However, according to the sources close to Beckham, no contact has been made until now.

The heart of the matter

Inter Miami wants to remark their arrival in the MLS with a bang. MLS has been a favourite destination for the retired European elites. David Beckham himself played for LA Galaxy.

However, it looks highly unlikely that the move would materialize as Leo Messi has been insisting that he'll end his career wearing the Barcelona jersey.

It remains to see that how does Inter Miami approach FC Barcelona for their star talisman. A huge amount might see the move taking place.

Rumour rating: 4/10

The above-mentioned source is not much reliable. Though, it is true that Beckham would be willing to land a global star in his new franchise. However, it looks highly unlikely that Messi would end up with his team.

Video:

What's next?

Lionel Messi would continue his career with FC Barcelona and would wish to retire from his boyhood club. However, a hefty amount for the Argentine might make it a possibility for the forward to sign for Inter Miami.

