Reports: FC Barcelona set to make stunning move for Arsenal star

Yash Sharma FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 2.01K // 12 Sep 2018, 10:25 IST

Valverde is unhappy with the current left-back situation in FC Barcelona

What's the story?

According to the Spanish outlet, Mundo Deportivo (via Sportwitness), FC Barcelona's boss Ernesto Valverde is not happy with the current left-back situation in the Camp Nou. Lucas Digne was a backup option for Alba but he moved out of the club earlier this summer.

However, Arsenal's Nacho Monreal fits the profile for FC Barcelona's fullback pursuit. The report also claims that Unai Emery would try to bring in Atletico Madrid's Filipe Luis.

With the arrival of Filipe Luis, who has previously played for their rivals, Chelsea, Monreal won't get enough minutes to play. So, a move for FC Barcelona would guarantee a better situation.

In case you didn't know...

Arsenal signed Nacho Monreal in 2013 from the Spanish club, Malaga. He has been a vital player for the past few seasons.

The Spaniard has improvised his game as he is playing offensive football along with guarding the goal. Last season, he has scored 5 goals and provided 2 assists. Continuing his form from the last season, he has already scored a goal this season, which makes him a perfect fit for Blaugranas.

The heart of the matter

Unai Emery's interest in Atletico's left-back, Filipe Luis and Ernesto Valverde's need for a quality left-back would materialize the move and satisfy their needs.

The Arsenal fullback has got one more year in his contract with the club. Arsenal wouldn't want him to leave for free next summer. They would rather use Barcelona's interest as an opportunity to make some money out of the move.

It remains to see whether Filipe Luis chooses to stay with La Rojablancos or join his ex-rivals Arsenal in the coming transfer window in January.

Rumour rating: 7/10

When it comes to FC Barcelona's news, above mentioned source is quite reliable and considering the present situation in the Camp Nou, it looks like FC Barcelona would surely make an attempt to sign Nacho Monreal.

Video

What's next?

Arsenal would like to sell Nacho Monreal in January than rather let him leave on a free move next summer. It remains to see how Arsenal approaches Atletico for Filipe Luis.