Reports: Florentino Perez had hour-long meeting with Solari to discuss future; sacking considered

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
Rumors
1.50K   //    07 Mar 2019, 13:15 IST

Real Madrid CF Press Conference
Real Madrid CF Press Conference

What's the rumour?

Following a humiliating elimination from the Champions League on Tuesday, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez reportedly had a meeting with Santiago Solari to discuss his future at the club.

In case you didn't know...

Solari's future at Real Madrid is hanging in the balance following a torrid week and an overall underwhelming stint at the club.

The Argentine took the reins from Julen Lopetegui last year in the hopes of inspiring the squad to get back to being their former selves.

After a series of unconvincing results, Los Blancos suffered back-to-back defeats to longstanding rivals Barcelona last week and saw themselves eliminated from the Copa del Rey and out of the race for the Spanish league title in a span of three days.

Solari walked into Wednesday's Champions League game against Ajax with a knife over his head as rumours of a successor for the job have already been doing the rounds.

Real Madrid went on to squander their 2-1 first leg lead over Ajax and suffer a 4-1 defeat at home to the young Dutch team, putting further threat on Solari's future.

The heart of the matter

According to Marca, Perez had met with Solari after the Champions League elimination but not before meeting his players in the dressing room. The Spanish businessman reportedly asked his players for an explanation into the situation.

This was followed by an hour-long meeting with Solari at midnight to discuss the short-term plans and future of the club.

The report claims that Perez also chaired a number of meetings to discuss Solari after the defeat.

What's next?

Solari's exit from the club is only inevitable but it looks like the Argentine will see out the season as manager and will try to salvage a top four spot in LaLiga.

