Reports: Florentino Perez to pay €300m for Neymar

fanimah55 FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Rumors 113 // 22 Aug 2018, 13:05 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

What's the story?

Real Madrid's boss Florentino Perez is reportedly ready to pay a colossal amount of 300 million euros to bring Neymar from PSG to Real Madrid after the departure of their star player, Cristiano Ronaldo.

In case you didn't know...

Florentino Perez has served as Real Madrid's president on two occasions and has been responsible for big-name signings that have become known as the 'Galactico era'. Under his second tenure, he has been responsible for star signings like Zidane, Luis Figo, Beckham, and Ronaldo. His second tenure has seen the Santiago Bernabeu been graced by extraordinary talents who came for massive transfer fees. He is not known to shy away from signing big-name players. Neymar had been linked to Real Madrid before his move to Barcelona from Santos and has not ruled out playing for Real Madrid.

The heart of the matter

Both Neymar and Florentino Perez seem to be interested in this move but the final say rests with PSG. PSG bought Neymar with a world record transfer fee and see him as a great asset for the club and are unwilling to let go of him in the immediate future. However, PSG was forced to sell some of its players in order to meet UEFA'S Financial Fair Play regulations after signing Neymar and Mbappe for colossal amounts. The club believes it has raised quite substantial amounts to offset any of the excessive spending made and are not likely to breach UEFA's FFP rule

What's next?

With the transfer deadline fast approaching, Real Madrid have limited time to see if UEFA's sanctions will force PSG to sell, as PSG are expected to raise quite a substantial sum to balance their excessive spending. PSG sees Neymar as an integral part of its plans for the season and will under no circumstance consider selling him no matter how hard the sanctions from UEFA may be. Real Madrid can move ahead with their season plan without Neymar as it remains highly unlikely to seal his transfer this summer or the immediate future.

Rumour rating: 3/10

While it is not unthinkable that Real Madrid will be willing to spend such an amount on Neymar, PSG's resolve in keeping Neymar cannot be underestimated. After all, they paid a world record fee to attract him to their club and perhaps value him as a great asset of their club. Real Madrid signing Neymar in the immediate future remains highly unlikely.