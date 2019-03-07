Reports: Former coach 'almost 100% certain' to return to Real Madrid

Real Madrid v Ajax - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg

What's the rumour?

According to reports from Spanish media outlet, AS, Real Madrid have begun negotiations to re-hire former coach Jose Mourinho.

AS also quoted Telegraph in another report, saying that Jose Mourinho's return to Real Madrid next season is almost 100% certain.

In case you didn't know...

Real Madrid are enduring one of their worst seasons in the 21st century after the key departures of talisman Cristiano Ronaldo and former manager Zinedine Zidane from the club.

Poor results against bitter rivals Barcelona and then Ajax in the Copa Del Rey, La Liga and the Champions League respectively saw them crash out of the tournaments. Los Blancos are third in La Liga but sit 12 points behind leaders Barcelona.

It goes without saying that unless Barcelona slip up miraculously, Real Madrid will go without any major silverware in the current campaign.

Mourinho was Madrid's coach for almost three seasons - from 2010 to 2013. The Portuguese guided them to several titles in his tenure but he is currently without a job after being sacked by Manchester United earlier this season.

The heart of the matter

As a result of Real Madrid's poor performances which have seen them succumb to four successive home defeats, Santiago Solari's job is in great danger.

Real Madrid are negotiating José Mourinho's return with Jorge Mendes https://t.co/NqMdJKqNlx today will be a key day in the operation pic.twitter.com/fkZV6Bxk5i — AS English (@English_AS) March 7, 2019

According to the report, Madrid have already contacted Mourinho's agent with the view of getting rid of Solari as soon as possible.

Rumor Rating: 5/10

Mourinho is currently without a job but recently hinted that he would like a return to Spain.

Florentino Perez is also desperate for change which makes the transfer very likely although it remains to be seen whether a new coach is hired in the current campaign or whether Madrid are willing to wait till the summer to make their choice.

What's next?

With only LaLiga to play for, Real Madrid travel to Real Valladolid before hosting Celta Vigo in the coming weeks.

