Former Manchester United youngster Angel Gomes is in talks with French side Lille, according to RMC journalist Loic Tanzi. The Ligue 1 giants, are impressed with the 19-year-old's abilities and are looking to agree on personal terms with the player.

Gomes recently rejected the chance to sign a contract renewal at Old Trafford due to lack of game time in the first team. The youngster became the first player born in the 21st century to represent the club under Jose Mourinho but found first-team opportunities hard to come by since his debut.

Le LOSC apprécie le profil d'Angel Gomes (19 ans - Manchester United). L'Anglais a refusé de prolonger à MU et peut arriver libre à Lille #Mercato #RMCLive — Loïc Tanzi (@Tanziloic) July 27, 2020

Lille interested in signing former Manchester United man Angel Gomes for free

Angel Gomes has been one of the best prospects to come out of the Manchester United academy in recent years. An attacking midfielder with an eye for a pass and the ability to ghost past opponents, Gomes was touted to become a regular for the senior side having been at the club since 2006.

The teenager made his debut in the 2016-17 season at the age of 16, becoming the fourth-youngest player to represent Manchester United. However, the youngster found opportunities hard to come by in his more favourable attacking midfield position.

Angel Gomes turned down a new contract at Manchester United owing to the lack of playing time at the club

Gomes left Old Trafford without a start in the Premier League, with fellow academy graduates Mason Greenwood and Brandon Williams usurping him in the pecking order for the first team. He refused to sign a new contract with Manchester United despite an offer being on the table for the majority of last season.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reportedly blocked a loan move for the youngster in the winter transfer window, with the youngster having just 5 months left on his contract. Gomes was afforded 3 starts and 8 appearances for the Red Devils this season.

Gomes captained the U-17 England side which won the World Cup in India and included players like Jadon Sancho and Phil Foden. The French Ligue 1 might be an ideal for the midfielder to restart his career due to the less physical nature of the league.

Advertisement

Lille express interest in signing former Manchester United starlet Angel Gomes on a free transfer. [Daily Mail] pic.twitter.com/Q7RIsnBRuE — VBET News (@VBETnews) July 27, 2020

Lille have been well known for allowing young players to showcase their talents in the first team, with the likes of Eden Hazard, Divock Origi and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang coming through from Stade Pierre-Mauroy.