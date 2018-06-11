Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Reports: Real Madrid superstar keen on joining Manchester United

Could this be one of the best deals of the season?

Nishant Jayaram
ANALYST
Rumors 11 Jun 2018, 12:58 IST
8.10K

2018 UEFA Champions League Football Sevilla v Man Utd Feb 21st
Jose Mourinho will be a very happy man if this deal goes through!

What's the story?

Gareth Bale has made no bones about his current situation at Real Madrid. The Welsh winger isn't happy at playing second fiddle in a star-studded Madrid team, in spite of putting in impressive performances.

Now, reports have emerged that the winger may stay at Madrid until a new manager is appointed and then decide whether he wants to leave, as per UK website, The Independent.

In case you didn't know...

Since moving to Real Madrid in the 2013-14 season, from Tottenham Hotspur, Bale has scored goals aplenty season after season but has never been the first person on the team sheet.

In his five seasons at the Los Blancos, Bale has scored 88 goals in all competitions, in 189 appearances - a number that will put any other player in the starting XI, every game.

But the presence of Cristiano Ronaldo, and youngsters like Lucas Vasquez and Marco Asensio - who got a lot of game time under former manager Zinedine Zidane, irked the Welshman.

The heart of the matter

Bale publicly announced his displeasure of starting off the bench after the Champions League final and said that he may have to leave the club if he wasn't given the first-team opportunity.

This latest report suggests that he will wait till a new manager is announced at Real Madrid as the resignation of Zidane has bettered the situation. The Independent report says that the Welshman has considered a move to Manchester United in the last few months and if he were to leave the club, the Red Devils would be his first choice.

Rumour probability: 6/10

Zidane's insistence on playing other players instead of Bale was one of the main reasons for the Welshman's displeasure, hence the resignation of the French manager will have changed Bale's mind.

What's next?

There's no indication as to when the next Real Madrid manager will be announced and the Bale situation - as well as the Ronaldo one - will be cleared only after the Los Blancos get a new manager.

Premier League 2017-18 Manchester United Real Madrid CF Football Gareth Bale Football Transfer News Manchester United Transfer News Real Madrid Transfer News
