Reports: Gerard Pique and Shakira decline invitation to attend Lionel Messi's wedding

Pique and Shakira will not be attending Lionel Messi's wedding due to the latter's wife Antonella Roccuzzo.

Messi and Pique are the best of friends but the same cannot be said about their partners

What’s the story?

Gerard Pique and girlfriend Shakira will give Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi’s wedding a miss due to a weird reason. The diminutive Argentine’s wife to be, Antonella Roccuzzo, is the reason behind this decision by Shakira and Pique.

According to reports in Spanish daily El Pais, Messi invited Pique and Shakira to his wedding but the duo declined the invitation citing the pop singer's busy schedule as the reason. However, the report states that the real reason behind the celebrity couple giving the high-profile wedding a miss is due toe differences between Shakira and Messi’s girlfriend Antonella.

Antonella is a very good friend of Pique’s former partner Nuria Thomas, whom the former Manchester United man dated before he started seeing the Colombian sensation. Antonella – who is the mother of Messi’s two kids – is said to be unhappy with the way things came to an end between the 30-year-old and her good friend.

A Spanish source of the Sun said the following on the issue: “Shakira declined the invitation, claiming scheduling difficulties.

“The disagreements between both seem insurmountable.”

In case you didn’t know...

Lionel Messi and Antonella Roccuzzo have been friends since childhood and the duo have been dating for around a decade now. The Barcelona superstar is expected to tie the knot with his long-time girlfriend on his birthday, 24th June, at Rosario – his hometown. The couple have two sons, namely Thiago and Matteo.

The heart of the matter

Pique used to date Antonella’s friend Nuria Thomas until he met Shakira during the shooting of her hit World Cup video song – Waka Waka. The couple have since been together and have two kids, a son named Milan who is four years old and a daughter named Sasha, who is two.

What's next?

The latest development is not expected to have any bearing on the relationship between Pique and Messi as their partners are already at crossroads and that hasn’t affected their camaraderie or understanding.

Author’s Take

It is good to see world class footballers such as Messi and Pique act as adults and not let their personal problems affect their on-field relationship. The wedding will undoubtedly be one of the most special days in Lionel Messi’s life and he should spend it with his relatives and loved ones and not let detractors spoil such an auspicious occasion.