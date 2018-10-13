Reports: Huge boost for Manchester United as superstar set to sign a new deal

Suman Dey FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 94 // 13 Oct 2018, 21:27 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

United are hopeful that David De Gea will sign a new deal

What's the story?

The Express reports that Manchester and David De Gea's representative is optimistic that that star will sign a new deal at Old Trafford after previous reports emerged that the Spaniard is doubtful about United's ability to win major trophies and henceforth was reluctant to sign a new contract.

De Gea's contract runs up at the end of the season with an option to extend for a year, but Manchester United believes that they can convince their star man to stay further which will give a massive boost to Jose Mourinho and others in the dressing room.

In case you didn't know..

De Gea is one of the world's best keepers at the moment. He signed for Manchester United from Atletico Madrid in 2011 at a reported fee of £18.9 million.

With the Madrid outfit, De Gea has won the UEFA Europa League and UEFA Super Cup in 2010 which drew the attention of Sir Alex Ferguson and Manchester United.

Since joining United, De Gea has made over 300 appearances and won the Premier League, the Europa League, the FA Cup, and several individual honors.

He has won Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award in four of the past five seasons - the most that a single player has won the award in its 30-year history.

The heart of the matter

It's no mystery that David De Gea has been United's best player for past few seasons. The Spaniard has bailed them out on numerous occasions.

He could have easily joined Real Madrid a few seasons back, but a deadline day transfer glitch saw De Gea staying again and still playing for the Red Devils.

For a player like him, it's always easy to choose career over the club, but David De Gea seems like those individuals who have developed an affected towards the United faithful and ready to fight along with them to get glory days back at Old Trafford.

Rumor Rating - 8/10

David De Gea has time and again expressed his desire to wear the United crest and always gave his best whenever he went to the football pitch. The Express is a reliable source, and on top of that, the love of the fans could have tempted De Gea to continue his career in England.

What's next

With De Gea in front of the goal, it gives the team enough assurance to go forward and attack which is crucial for any team to win trophies. Having a solid defense and a goalkeeper is a hallmark of any champion side. Jose Mourinho would be hoping his talismanic goalkeeper puts pen to paper and commits his future to the club.