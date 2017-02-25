Reports: Isco can't join Barcelona because of a clause in his Real Madrid contract

The 24-year-old has been the subject of interest from several clubs after seeing his playing time diminish

by Rohit Viswanathan Rumours 25 Feb 2017, 14:45 IST

Isco might not be able to join Barcelona

What’s the story?

Barcelona have been tracking Spanish playmaker Isco for a while now. The midfielder has not signed a contract extension and is genuinely thinking of a move away from the club this summer.

But that move might be in jeopardy because of a clause in Isco’s contract. According to Mundo Deportivo, all Real Madrid players have to sign an ‘Anti-Barcelona’ clause when they sign for the club.

This clause prevents the player from ever negotiating a deal with Real Madrid’s arch rivals. Several players in the past have switched between the two Spanish powerhouses but in recent times we have not seen much of that happening.

In case you didn’t know...

Isco has been fit for almost the entirety of the season and yet he has played lesser minutes than Gareth Bale. The Welshman only recently returned from a 4-month injury layoff and has played 1359 minutes so far this season.

Isco has only managed 1346 minutes which is the 16th lowest in the entire Real Madrid squad.

The heart of the matter

Isco has not been a mainstay in Zidane’s team this season and his last couple years haven’t gone on too smoothly. He has seen his minutes gradually reduce despite showing quality and consistency during his appearances.

There were also reports that he turned down a new contract in January. He recently stated he wants to stay at Madrid but is frustrated by the lack of playing time. He is set to consider his future at the end of the season and Barcelona are huge admirers of the player.

With Iniesta not getting any younger, the Catalans see him as the ideal replacement but if the ‘Anti-Barcelona’ clause is in fact, true then it is most likely the Premier League is his next destination.

The likes of Spurs and Manchester City are interested in his signature, but he will probably choose the latter given he will get paid on the same level as that of Real Madrid.

What’s next?

Despite rumours linking Isco away from the club his heart still wants to stay and fight for a place in Zidane’s side. But with the quality in midfield the Frenchamn has at his disposal Isco will have to put in some remarkable performances when he gets the chance over the next couple of months.

Sportskeeda’s take

There were rumours of Isco’s exit last season as well but nothing ever happened. This season is a different story. He has hardly featured for Los Blancos and will most likely leave for pastures new come July.