Reports: Jesse Lingard to Tottenham Hotspur possible only if Dele Alli leaves club

Jesse Lingard could join Tottenham Hotspur in the current transfer window only if Dele Alli leaves the club, according to reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Lingard > Tottenham possible only if Dele Alli will leave. Let’s see on next days. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 20, 2020

Lingard, 27, has not been in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's first-team plans and has found game time hard to come by in 2020.

The English attacking midfielder only made 22 Premier League appearances for the Red Devils in 2019-20 and didn't complete 90 minutes even once.

He managed only 1 goal in that time, and it came via Kasper Schmeichel's error in Manchester United's final league game against Leicester City.

Lingard also hired renowned agent Mino Raiola to represent him earlier in the year, suggesting that a move away from the club was on the cards.

However, it would appear that no concrete interest has been registered in the services of the Englishman unless Jose Mourinho-led Tottenham Hotspur can manage to offload Dele Alli.

Dele Alli's Tottenham Hotspur future in question

Alli, 24, was hooked off at halftime in Tottenham Hotspur's opening Premier League fixture against Everton and hasn't been in the matchday squad for any of their matches since.

It was initially reported that he may be used as a makeweight in Gareth Bale's return to the club from Real Madrid but the Englishman ended up staying with the London club.

Advertisement

It is now being reported that Ligue 1 giants PSG are among the teams interested in securing his services.

Dele Alli has been offered to many clubs on last few days. #THFC want him out after signing Gareth Bale. Real Madrid refused to get him on loan as part of the deal. PSG are in talks with his agents and considering him [as per @JBurtTelegraph]. Other clubs also in the race. 🚨 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 20, 2020

Should the 24-year-old make the switch, it would open up an attacking midfielder spot in Jose Mourinho's squad, which could then be filled by Manchester United's Jesse Lingard.

However, while Manchester United have struggled to recruit in the transfer window, Tottenham Hotspur have made a number of potent additions including right-back Matt Doherty, left-back Sergio Reguilon and attacker Gareth Bale.

It is also speculated that Jose Mourinho is in the market for a striker, with Wolfsburg star Wout Weghorst's name being touted as an option.

Manchester United, on the other hand, have struggled in their meandering pursuit of Jadon Sancho and have only added Donny van de Beek to a squad that needed surgery in a number of positions over the summer.