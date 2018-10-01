Reports: Jose Mourinho gets a phone call from Zinedine Zidane amidst horrendous form

Zidane is tipped as the favourite to replace Mourinho if the latter is axed anytime soon.

What's the story?

According to reports from The Sun, French International and ex-Real Madrid Coach Zinedine Zidane has apparently called Jose Mourinho. He reportedly talked to Jose about rumours of him being the potential replacement for the under-fire United manager.

Zidane told Mourinho that there were no advancements about him taking up a role at Old Trafford, apart from his representatives asking him whether he was interested in a managerial position at Manchester United.

But, this only means that Manchester United officials have contacted Zidane's representatives to inquire about his plans and ambitions.

In case you didn't know..

Portuguese Manager Jose Mourinho's coaching role at Manchester United has been under heavy scrutiny after the Red Devils lost two shocking matches in 5 days.

Manchester United were eliminated by Derby County led by Chelsea legend, Frank Lampard in the Carabao Cup 3rd round on Tuesday in an epic encounter which ended up in penalties. United were out of options going into the 7th penalty kick of the game, which Phil Jones missed to hand Derby a memorable victory at Old Trafford.

In a surprising continuation of a poor form, Manchester United were beaten by West Ham in the Premier League on Saturday, at the London Stadium. Goals from Felipe Anderson, Marko Arnautovic and an own goal from United defender Victor Lindelof ended up putting a sword to United's hopes of making a comeback this past weekend.

Heart of the Matter

Apart from the horrendous and awful United form, Mourinho has got other problems in his portfolio too. Star player Paul Pogba has had a fallout with the Special One and is all set to hand in a transfer request when the transfer window opens up again in January.

Pogba has been liked to Catalan giants Barcelona and his former club, Juventus.

In this chaotic saga involving Mourinho, Pogba and Manchester United, another news is making rounds which is of ex-Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane being identified as a potential replacement of Mourinho.

Having resigned as the Real Madrid coach just a few hours after his record-breaking third consecutive Champions League title with Madrid, Zidane is the biggest name that can be associated with one of the biggest clubs in world football, Manchester United.

There were also rumours about Zidane taking up English lessons to prepare for his job at United.

Video

Relive some of the best moments of Mourinho with Manchester United in the video below:

What's next?

Jose Mourinho potentially has one week to overturn the situation at Manchester United and convince United Chief Executive Ed Woodward that he still has time left at the Manchester club.

Mourinho and Co. take on Valencia in the Champions League on tuesday before they host Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday. Even if both the games are to be played at Old Trafford, with United's current form, there is no advantage as such for the Red Devils.

It will be tough for Jose Mourinho to grab all six possible points this week, with Zidane's arrival becoming more and more imminent every passing day.