Reports: Jose Mourinho handed a one-year suspended prison sentence

Jose Mourinho has now settled his case with the Spanish tax authorities

What's the story?

Manchester United manager, Jose Mourinho has accepted a one-year suspended prison sentence relating to a case with the Spanish tax authorities according to reports from El Mundo via the Metro.

In case you didn't know...

The Portuguese manager had remained under investigation for tax fraud in Spain despite claiming the case was closed last November. Mourinho was accused of two tax crimes amounting to approximately €3.3 million from his time in charge at Real Madrid.

In November of last year, Mourinho told reporters:

“I did not answer, I did not argue. I paid and signed with the state that I am in compliance and the case is closed."

However, the 55-year-old remained under official investigation and talks between his lawyers and the Spanish tax authorities has resulted in an official agreement being reached.

The heart of the matter

The details of the agreement include Jose Mourinho accepting in writing that he deliberately mislead the treasury in Spain when declaring his income from image right during 2011 and 2012 while he was managing Real Madrid.

The Portuguese allegedly used offshore accounts in the British Virgin Islands, Ireland, and New Zealand to conceal a total of around €3.3 million. The agreement includes a fine of around 60% of that amount - totalling €1.9 million which Mourinho must pay back.

It also states Mourinho must serve six months jail time for each year he defrauded the authorities. However, due to the 55-year-old's acceptance of the agreement, he will not serve any jail time, converting the sentence to a suspended sentence and avoiding court.

What's next?

The matter is now done and dusted as far as Jose Mourinho and the Spanish tax authorities are concerned. The Portuguese will need to pay his fine and refrain from any further criminal or fraudulent activity in the future if he wishes to avoid spending time in prison.

The Spanish tax authorities have been cracking down on sports personnel - particularly footballers - over the past few years. Manchester United forward, Alexis Sanchez was handed a 16-month suspended prison sentence earlier this year for a similar crime during his time at Barcelona. Meanwhile, both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are currently under investigation for the same crime.