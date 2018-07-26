Reports: Jose Mourinho jokes about Liverpool's transfer spending

United fans will love this

What's the story?

Jose Mourinho has responded in a witty manner to Liverpool's transfer spending in this window and it looks like the Manchester United manager has not forgotten what Jurgen Klopp said about the Red Devils' business back when they signed Paul Pogba from Juventus for a whopping £89 million.

According to The Manchester Evening News, Jose Mourinho said he finds Liverpool's transfer spending both appreciable and funny.

In case you didn't know...

Jurgen Klopp took the high horse a couple of years back when Manchester United broke the bank to sign Paul Pogba and took a potshot at United and their extravagant ways in the market. He went the whole football romantic mile and said,

"Other clubs can go out and spend more money. I want to do it differently. I would even do it differently if I could spend that money. The day that this is football, I’m not in a job any more."

Liverpool have since broken the world-record fee for a defender and that of a goalkeeper by signing Virgil van Dijk for £75m (last January) and Alisson Becker for £66.8m just a few days back.

Liverpool also bought Fabinho for £44m while they had already sealed the deal for Naby Keita for a price of £52.7m last summer.

The heart of the matter

Jose Mourinho, on being asked what he thought of Jurgen Klopp's transfer spending this time around, joked,

"I think if you have the money, if you invest well, is better than to have it in the bank, because the interests are very low."

"The problem is you have to invest well and honestly I think they did very well because every player they bought are quality players and I'm happy for them."

"And I'm also happy to smile and to see that, you know, you can change your opinion and change as a person. Is funny. But that's okay.

"But maybe this season finally you demand that they win. You, I think, you have to be fair and now you have to demand and say the team with investments, who are making investments that they started making last season, not just this season, last season.

"That you made in January, that you make now, that will probably be the record of the Premier League this season, I don't see another team getting close to that level of investment, a team that was a finalist in the Champions League, you have to say you are a big candidate.

Jose has seen the funny side of things for a change and it is refreshing to see the brooding United manager share a light joke about a peer.

What's next?

Jose Mourinho will want to sign more players ahead of the start of the next season. It has been an uncharacteristically quiet transfer window for the Red Devils. Their biggest signing has been Fred from Shakhtar Donetsk who joined their ranks for £52m.

