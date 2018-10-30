Reports: Jose Mourinho left furious as Ed Woodward cancels January transfer meeting

Mourinho is now left frustrated by the board.

What's the news?

The Sun reports suggest that Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has been left fuming after the club's chief executive Ed Woodward cancelled a January transfer summit at the last minute.

Mourinho scheduled a meeting to discuss the transfer targets and plans to bring in the director of football, but all went in vain as Woodward could not attend it.

In case you didn't know...

Mourinho became Manchester United's manager in 2016 after Louis Van Gaal left at the end of his second season. Since his appointment, the Portuguese have spent more than 400 million pounds in almost all areas of the pitch.

Players like Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku hasn't done much to justify their price tag while the likes of Eric Bailly and Victor Lindelof has failed to gain the manager's trust. Mourinho is struggling to find a reliable centre-back pairing, and the form of Romelu Lukaku has further worsened the situation.

The heart of the matter

Jose wanted a central defender before the start of the current campaign, but his wish got declined as the board believed that the past transfers have been disappointing and they can't afford to spend further on the same position. It left the manager frustrated with his team conceding far too many goals than they did at this stage last season.

On the other hand, Romelu Lukaku has been short of confidence and recently found himself dropped on the bench due to a run of poor performances. Mourinho wants a central defender and a backup striker to resolve the crisis that the club is in at the moment.

Rumour Rating - 4/10

The Sun is not a reliable source, and recently reports emerged that the board is ready to back the manager with more than 100 million pounds to bring in new players. This news completely contradicts the previous story.

What's next?

Jose should not worry about new players in January instead he should focus on what he has at the moment and try to get the best out of the players. Last season Manchester United bought Sanchez in the January market, but he is yet to show his best at the Theatre of Dreams.