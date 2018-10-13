×
Reports: Jose Mourinho plots sensational move for Serie A star

Suman Dey
ANALYST
Rumors
36   //    13 Oct 2018, 19:41 IST

United look to buy Savic in January
United look to buy Savic in January

What's the news?

The Sun reports that Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho looks to bolster the midfield as he sets up a stunning deal for the Serbian midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic from Lazio in January.

It's believed that the Serbian was on Mourinho's radar in the summer, but a £80million summer deal collapsed.

Milinkovic-Savic has established himself as one of the best midfielders in the world right now, and Jose Mourinho wants to get his services at Old Trafford.

In case you didn't know..

Milinkovic-Savic who plays for Lazio in Italy started his career with Vojvodina where he helped them win the 2013-14 Serbian Cup. He then moved on to the Belgian side Genk for a five-year deal. In his first season with the club, he played 24 games scoring five goals in the process.

A year later he was signed by Lazio where he is currently playing. The midfielder scored three goals in 35 appearances in his first season for the Italian outfit followed by seven goals in 39 games in the second season.

On the International front, he has won the 2015 FIFA U-20 World Cup where he was one of the most influential players for Serbia.

The heart of the matter

At the end of the last season when Michael Carrick put the curtains down on his career, Manchester United needed someone who can replace the former England international in the middle of the park.

Though the Red Devils were never short of options in the midfield, an evident lack of quality was noticeable with only Paul Pogba, and Nemanja Matic looked to have secured consistent places in Jose Mourinho's line up.

Throughout the summer, rumors of the Milinkovic-Savic signing for Manchester United refused to go away as it's believed that the Red Devils offer of £80million was turned down by Lazio. It eventually saw Jose Mourinho buying Fred from Shakhtar Donetsk who is yet to find a stable place in the first XI. 

Rumor Rating - 7/10

The Sun is a reliable source, and Jose Mourinho wanted to bring the Serbian for quite some time now. Hence a deal going through in January is indeed not out of context.

What's next

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic will undoubtedly improve the current squad which needs more quality in the center of the park.

He is regarded as the Paul Pogba of Serbia and often compared to the likes of Zidane and Yaya Toure. United will hope that they can get this deal done in January and end the second half of the campaign on a high.


Suman Dey
ANALYST
