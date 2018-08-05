Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Reports: Portugal FA eye Jose Mourinho as their next manager

Dhruv Maniyar
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Rumors
846   //    05 Aug 2018, 14:24 IST

FC Dynamo Kyiv v Chelsea FC - UEFA Champions League
Jose Mourinho

What's the rumour?

According to the Mirror, Jose Mourinho's uncertain position as Manchester United manager is being watched carefully by the Portuguese Football Federation. If he is to leave Manchester United there is a possibility he would end up as Portugal Manager.

In case you didn't know...

Jose Mourinho is the most successful manager Portugal has ever produced. He has had successful tenures at Porto, Chelsea, Inter Milan and Real Madrid but it hasn't quite worked out for him at Manchester United. He has won a community shield, Europa league and the league cup as Manchester United manager but that is not enough for one of the biggest clubs in the world. There is a high chance that if he is not successful at winning the league this season he will be asked to leave the club.

The heart of the matter

The United boss is the third favourite in the Premier League to get sacked. Mourinho has not been shy of showcasing his annoyance towards lack of signings. He stated that his team is "not ready" to challenge Manchester City with his current squad.

Mourinho was also frustrated with Martial who according to him did not report back in time to team duty. Looking at his growing frustration with the Portuguese federation may believe that they have a real chance of getting Mourinho to manage Portugal. There is also the fact that Mourinho has worked with Ronaldo before which may entice the Portuguese Federation.

Mourinho who is 55, has also talked about coaching the national team one day. Current Portugal boss, Fernando Santos was given a vote of confidence, but it would be hard to resist the "Special One" if he is available.

Rumour rating/Probability: 3/10

While this sounds perfect for Portugal but it is reported by the Mirror who are not the most reliable source there is. There is also the case that Jose would like to stick to club football for a while.

Video

What's next?

As of now, this is simply a rumour. Jose would be looking to improve his Manchester United squad and try to compete for the premier league.

Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Jose Mourinho Leisure Reading
Dhruv Maniyar
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Football Analyst and Basketall Enthusiast.
Contact Us Advertise with Us