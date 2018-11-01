Reports: Jose Mourinho wants a renewed contract for Manchester United ace amidst interest from Juventus

Mourinho wants a new contract for Juan Mata amidst interest from Juventus.

What’s the story?

According to the English outlet, Evening Standard, Manchester United could be forced to offload their ace winger Juan Mata to Juventus.

Italian giants Juventus are interested in signing the former Chelsea star for free, continuing the tradition of bringing quality players for cheap amounts. Patrice Evra, Dani Alves, Sami Khedira, and Emre Can are some names who made this list.

In case you didn’t know…

The Spaniard is into the last year of his contract with Manchester United and would be open to holding talks with non-Premier League clubs from January.

Mourinho has tried to get him a new contract, however, nothing materialized and it looks like Juan Mata would be switching clubs at the end of the season.

However, Mata is hoping that Juventus’ interest might panic the Red Devils in offering him a new contract in the coming months.

The 30-year-old has offers from MLS but he thinks he’s too young to go out of Europe and would be willing to stay in the European leagues.

The heart of the matter

The 30-year-old attacking midfielder has a contract with the Red Devils until the end of the season. Jose Mourinho has been able to produce too much out of the Spaniard.

On the other hand, Juventus are enhancing their squad to every possible extent in order to win the UEFA Champions League.

If United does not offer a new contract to Mata then he’d be willing to move away from the Premier League.

Former team, Valencia, might also try to bring their star home, however, Juventus would be willing to pay him with good wages and Ronaldo’s presence in the unstoppable Juve squad might act as a reason to lure the midfielder to Turin.

Rumour Rating/Probability: 7/10

The above-mentioned source is not much reliable when talking about football transfers. However, it might prove to be reliable if United does not offer a new contract to the Spanish midfielder.

Video

What’s next?

It remains to see whether the Red Devils will offer him a new contract or not. Juan Mata has this season to prove himself worthy of the United kit as he has been doing until now during the troubled start to the campaign or else he’d be open to a move at the end of the season.