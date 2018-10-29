Reports: Jose Mourinho would be given £100m to spend in January

Jose Mourinho is set to be backed by the Manchester United board in January.

What's the news?

The Guardian reports that Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho would be given £100m by the board to spend in the January market to bring in a defender and a goal scorer.

Jose Mourinho's wanted a defender in the summer transfer window itself, but his wish was reportedly declined by the board citing reasons of a failed transfers in the previous seasons.

In case you didn't know...

Since Jose Mourinho took charge of Manchester United in 2016, he has spent more than £350m in transfers. But most of them have found it difficult to get going at the Theatre of Dreams failing to improve the situation of the Red Devils after Sir Alex retired.

Jose bought Diego Dalot, Fred and goalkeeper Lee Grant in the summer transfer market this season at an estimated total of more than £80m.

The heart of the matter

Jose made his intention clear in the summer transfer window when he repeatedly spoke about the need for a quality central defender in the squad. Despite having Bailly, Smalling, Lindelof, Jones, and Rojo, Mourinho didn't have confidence in either of them and wanted more money for another centre back.

Ed Woodward and the board reportedly turned down his wish stating that his options are not of United quality and the players he has bought previously haven't improved the team a single bit. In the first couple of months of the new campaign, the defensive instability is visible with the team conceding far too many goals than the manager's liking.

Another cause of concern that has come out recently is the lack of form of Romelu Lukaku. He is struggling to score goals which might prompt Jose to look for a centre-forward in the January market.

Rumour Rating - 7/10

The Guardian is a reliable source, and it's a no-brainer that United are struggling this season and needs quality in few areas of the pitch if they are to challenge for the top four at the end of the campaign.

What's next?

The transfer window is still a couple of months away, and Jose knows his team has to stay in touch with those top four places. They have already lost enough points to be out of the title race and cannot afford to lose anymore.