Reports: Jurgen Klopp identifies FC Barcelona star as a long-term replacement for Sadio Mane

Yash Sharma FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 246 // 03 Nov 2018, 19:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Klopp has identified Ousmane Dembele as Sadio Mane's potential replacement.

What’s the story?

According to the Spanish outlet, Mundo Deportivo, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has identified FC Barcelona’s winger Ousmane Dembele as the long-term replacement for Sadio Mane.

The reports suggest that Klopp is once again eyeing a move for the Frenchman who is struggling for playing time in the Camp Nou.

In case you didn’t know…

The young world cup winner joined FC Barcelona from Borussia Dortmund last summer but has spent most of the time on sidelines suffering from a muscle injury.

Liverpool had been heavily linked with the Frenchman even before his move to the Camp Nou but nothing materialized as the winger ended up wearing Barcelona’s jersey. Klopp is considering Dembele as a long-term replacement for Sadio Mane.

The Senegalese is yet to sign a contract extension and the Liverpool fans are tensed over the situation as there is no concrete news on a new deal.

The heart of the matter

The 21-year-old French world cup winner seems like the perfect addition to Klopp’s squad. The French prodigy possesses superb dribbling abilities along with some exceptional pace which would suit Klopp’s heavy-metal football.

Dembele is struggling for playing time in Spain, Liverpool would use the opportunity to attract the winger and would be willing to pay a hefty amount for their long-term target.

If the reds are able to convince the forward for a move to the Anfield, FC Barcelona would be demanding a minimum price somewhere around 103 million Euros, exactly what they’ve paid to get his services.

Rumour rating/probability: 5/10

It remains to see how Liverpool would approach Barcelona for the transfer to happen. If the English giants are able to convince the winger for a move, there’s almost nothing Barcelona could do to make him stay.

Video

What’s next?

Liverpool would continue to pressurise Chelsea and Manchester City for the Premier League’s top spot.

January transfer window would uncover all the answers over Dembele’s future who is most likely to stay with Barcelona.