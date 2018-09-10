Reports: Juventus plotting a stunning swoop for Real Madrid and Manchester United superstars

Muhammad Saad FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 3.54K // 10 Sep 2018, 21:48 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Alarming news for both the clubs

What's the rumour?

Having already secured the services of Cristiano Ronaldo this past summer, the Juventus are determined to continue its spending spree with the aim to develop itself into one of Europe's major forces.

Consequently, as per the Italian outlet Tuttosport (h/t Sun), the Serie A outfit is eyeing up a double move for Cristiano Ronaldo’s former Bernabeu team-mate Marcelo and Manchester United's Paul Pogba.

In case you didn't know...

Following Ronaldo's exit, Marcelo had been heavily linked with a move to the Turin side as it was being reported that he was desperate to reunite with his Portuguese companion. However, no move transpired but Juve are still on the hunt for reinforcements which could very well see them land the Brazilian 30-year-old.

As for Paul Pogba, his fractious relationship with Jose Mourinho has alerted several European top dogs who have set their sights on the World Cup winner. The Frenchman has already played in Turin previously before earning a transfer to Manchester United which could also help Juventus in their pursuit. Nevertheless, the Red Devils' economic demands - which managed to put off Barcelona - could be the sticking point in the negotiations.

The heart of the matter

Juventus are keen on clinching the Champions League for the first time since 1996 which explains why they are anxious to build a first-rate squad packed with quality players around Cristiano Ronaldo.

Needless to say, the said two players will easily boost their chances of achieving this goal, justifying Juve's interest in them.

Rumour probability/rating: 5/10

Even though the source of the report makes it pretty iffy, the circumstantial evidence does make it a plausible option.

Video

What's next?

Any progress with regard to this topic will only be made once the transfer window opens in January next year.