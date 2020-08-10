Reports: Kostas Tsimikas arrives for Liverpool medical

Liverpool are set to sign Kostas Tsimikas with a medical scheduled for today, according to the Daily Star. The left-back will sign a four-year contract with the Reds, with a reported salary of £50,000-a-week.

The Olympiakos defender is likely to be a back-up for Andrew Robertson and will cost Liverpool a fee of £11.75 million. He was pursued after Norwich City rejected the Reds' bid for left-back Jamal Lewis.

I’m told that Napoli had agreed a deal to sign Kostas Tsimikas a few weeks ago but Liverpool was his ‘dream’ move and Olympiacos made sure they came to an agreement with Michael Edwards last Thursday #LFC pic.twitter.com/otpNjJycHw — Kevin Palmer (@RealKevinPalmer) August 10, 2020

Liverpool near-in on Kostas Tsimikas as first signing

Kostas Tsimikas looks likely to complete his switch to Liverpool as an understudy of Scotland captain Andrew Robertson. The Greece international impressed in the European tournaments this season, as his side squared up against English opposition in Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Kostas Tsimikas has been in scintillating form for FC Olympiacos, especially in Europe

The 24-year-old is known for his speed, dribbling ability and crossing - all attributes which will complement Jurgen Klopp's style of play at Liverpool. The Reds ran away with the Premier League title in the recently-concluded season, finishing a staggering 18 points ahead of Manchester City, who were runners-up.

Have #LFC found the ideally deputy to Andy Robertson in Kostas Tsimikas?@Kessaris_ tells us what he'll bring to Anfield and Jurgen Klopp's side



🔊 SOUND ON pic.twitter.com/gDNraqiyWO — Liverpool FC News (@LivEchoLFC) August 10, 2020

Liverpool, who are unlikely to spend big in the upcoming transfer window due to the COVID-19 pandemic, have also been linked with Thiago Alcântara of Bayern Munich and Aïssa Mandi of Real Betis. The trio of Nathaniel Clyne, Dejan Lovren and Adam Lallana have all departed Anfield during the season.

Harry Wilson, who spent last season on loan at the now-relegated Bournemouth, has also attracted interest from a number of clubs including the promoted Leeds United. Liverpool are likely to sell him before making a considerable outlay for any more players in the window.

Liverpool desperately need cover in the centre-back position after the departure of Dejan Lovren, with big names such as Diego Carlos and Kalidou Koulibaly all linked with the English champions. However, the consistency of Joe Gomez will probably mean Klopp will sign a player of the ilk of Mandi, who has entered the last year of his contract with Real Betis.

The Reds also have a number of promising youngsters coming through their system, with 19-year-old Curtis Jones already having captained the senior side earlier in a League Cup game.