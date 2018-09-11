Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Reports: LaLiga players 'very likely' to go on strike over US fixtures 

Agnibesh Bandyopadhyay
ANALYST
News
393   //    11 Sep 2018, 11:21 IST

<p>

What's the story?

LaLiga recently announced that they would host League matches in the United States. The reason is a 15 year long deal with a media company 'Relevent'. The Girona vs Barcelona match due to take place on 27th January has been decided to be taking place in the States.

The decision hasn't resonated well with the players as the Spanish Player's Union(AFE) protested against the fixtures. Now, the AFE President, David Aganzo hasn't ruled out a Strike action against the fixtures.

In Case You Didn't Know

The decision to host the matches in the United States has been met with overwhelmingly negative reactions from the players. The Player's Union led by Sergio Ramos, Sergio Busquets and Koke recently made their case against the fixtures. However, the league is said to be pushing its plans to play the scheduled late January fixture between Girona and Barcelona in Miami.

The Player's Union were represented by players from every single club of the league. More recently, Girona's management has protested against the fact that their home match was being rescheduled. The club say the match represents a chance for expansion and growth, both for the club and the region.

The heart of the Matter

After the meeting with LaLiga officials, Player's Union President David Aganzo let his thoughts known in a statement. As per BBC News, Aganzo said:

The problem is the lack of common sense, a schedule where only the export of soccer benefits - nobody counts on the fans. We need to fix it with the bosses. The captains are outraged, they're against it, they are unanimous. It does not make sense. We are talking about an agreement that has a validity of 15 years without consulting the players.

On being asked whether a player's Strike was a possibility, Aganzo added:

We will try not to reach that extreme but we are willing to go to the end if necessary.

The AFE and LaLiga officials met again on Monday and after the meeting, the AFE claimed that the decision to play in the US will rest upon the players.

What's Next?

The League's decision to play their national league's matches in other countries is shameful. The fact that a lot of money is involved is an obvious fact and such a matter should not interfere with the integrity of the game.

Hopefully, the issue is resolved and LaLiga stays in Spain throughout the entire season.

Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Barcelona Football Girona FC Football News
Agnibesh Bandyopadhyay
ANALYST
They say I'm insane. I say Thank You very much.
