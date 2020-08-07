Reports: Leeds United make £15m move for Liverpool winger Harry Wilson

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa wants to sign Liverpool winger Harry Wilson, who is reportedly available for a fee of £15 million, according to the Daily Mail. The 23-year-old spent the 2019-2020 season on loan to Bournemouth, making 31 appearances and scoring 7 goals.

The report suggests that Leeds United face competition from Aston Villa and Newcastle United for the signature of the winger. Liverpool had quoted an asking price of £30 million for the youngster last season but have dropped their asking price for the current transfer window.

Harry Wilson is in a precarious situation at Liverpool. The Welshman has enjoyed impressive loan spells at Bournemouth and Derby County in the last two seasons but is behind Mohamed Salah and Xherdan Shaqiri in the Liverpool squad.

With the emergence of another talented winger Harvey Elliot, opportunities for Wilson might be further limited to the League Cup and the FA Cup if he decides to stay at Liverpool.

The winger has amassed a lot of experience on his loan spells at Bournemouth, Derby County and Hull City, amassing 29 goals and 6 assists in 84 appearances. He's also made 17 appearances for the Welsh national team.

Wilson started the season on fire at the Vitality Stadium, scoring 6 goals by November. However, his progress was halted by niggling injuries and his form tailed off during the run-in when Eddie Howe preferred other alternatives to Wilson.

Leeds United are intent on backing manager Marcelo Bielsa after their return to the Premier League but might face competition from Aston Villa and Newcastle United for Wilson's signature.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have already decided to move the likes of Dejan Lovren, Adam Lallana and Nathaniel Clyne during the current transfer window.

The Reds have also been linked to Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcântara, Norwich left-back Jamal Lewis and Real Betis centre-back Aissa Mandi in the current transfer window. The Premier League champions, who admitted earlier during the window that their finances have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, are unlikely to spend big for incoming players.