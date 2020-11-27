Reports: Leeds United enter race to sign Barcelona midfielder Riqui Puig in January

Leeds United have reportedly entered the fray to sign Rigui Puig from Barcelona and could make a move for the player in January. The 21-year-old was groomed in the La Masia academy. He made his breakthrough following the lockdown last season, with many expecting the player to have a bright future at Camp Nou.

Puig was one of just a handful of payers that shone as Barcelona descended into chaos last season. It was expected that he would build on that form to cement his place in the Blaugrana during this year's campaign.

However, this has not happened and Barcelona fans were shocked when Ronald Koeman reportedly opened the door for the Spain youth international to exit the club during the summer window. Things have hardly improved for Puig as the season has progressed.

🙌 Take advantage of Barça #BlackFriday!

🔵🔴 Enjoy discounts of up to 94%!!! — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 27, 2020

So far, Riqui Puig has played just 28 minutes of competitive action for the Blaugrana this season and it appears that he has no future under Koeman. Considering his age, it might be in his best interests to seek playing time elsewhere and several clubs have emerged as potential suitors for the midfielder.

It is understood that the La Masia graduate prefers to stay put and fight for a place at his boyhood club. However, with each passing week, it appears unlikely that he will become a mainstay in the Barcelona first-team.

Reports in Spain suggest that the player's agent has been in contact with Premier League side Leeds United over the possibility of a transfer. Other clubs in the continent like RB Leipzig and Monaco are also interested in the midfielder.

All three clubs will offer him the playing time he deserves, although his abilities would be best suited for a transfer to Leeds United.

Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa is famed for his possession-based philosophy and having come through the Barcelona playing system, Riqui Puig could potentially flourish with a move to Elland Road.

Advertisement

Puig's potential departure will continue the trend of La Masia products failing to make the grade at Barcelona

Riqui Puig could be on his way to England.

La Masia is widely regarded as the premier footballing academy in the world as it has produced some of the greatest players in history, including Lionel Messi and Andres Iniesta.

The start of the millennium saw an explosion of talented players coming through La Masia. This crop of players formed the foundation for the success Barcelona has enjoyed since then.

🇦🇷😢 An emotional moment for Leo Messi remembering Maradona pic.twitter.com/2f3FSemmXF — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 27, 2020

However, in recent years, there has been a dearth of players promoted to the first-team from the academy. Ansu Fati is the first La Masia-trained player to make a mark in the first team since Sergi Roberto.

The increased spending on world-class and marquee players has blocked the development of youth players at Barcelona. A number of players have departed Camp Nou in their teenage years in search of regular first-team action.