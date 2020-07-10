Reports: Leicester City eye stunning move for Real Madrid's Luka Jovic

Will moving to Leicester City be the right thing to do at this point for Real Madrid star Luka Jovic?

Chelsea are also chasing Luka Jovic as per the Daily Star report.

Leicester City are looking to bolster their attack and are reportedly keen on signing Luka Jovic, as per the Daily Star. The English publication reports that the Foxes are willing to rival Chelsea in the race for the Real Madrid star.

Brendan Rodgers is reportedly keen on signing a striker this summer to bolster his front-line and provide serious competition to Jamie Vardy up front. Kelechi Iheanacho has done well in bits and parts, but has not managed to cement his place in the starting XI when given a chance.

Luka Jovic might be on his way out of Real Madrid after Los Blancos finally lost patience and have reportedly decided to cash in on him. He has not done well for them this season as the €60 million signing has just two goals to his name. The Serbian has been a shadow of what he was at Santiago Bernabeu but is still attracting interest from various clubs.

Zinedine Zidane has reportedly given up on the striker and prefers Mariano as the 2nd choice striker. Luka Jovic was signed to replace Karim Benzema in the starting XI, but that has not gone to plan as the Frenchman has been scoring at will this season.

Leicester City are looking to take advantage of the situation and sign the striker up this summer. Daily Star report that Los Blancos are also open to loaning Luka Jovic out before shipping him permanently.

The report also claims that a £31 million bid would be enough to wrestle the striker permanently away from the Spanish side. The 22-year-old striker has also been linked with Chelsea, who were also keen on signing him last summer before he opted to join Real Madrid.

Luka Jovic might follow Kovacic to Chelsea

The Blues are on a rebuilding process and have already snapped up Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner. Frank Lampard's team are now working on deals for Kai Havertz, Declan Rice, and Ben Chilwell.

Should the Blues opt to make a move for Luka Jovic as well, it is very likely to be a loan for a season before making it permanent. They did the same with Mateo Kovacic last summer, and are on good terms with Real Madrid following the transfers of Eden Hazard and Thibaut Courtois as well.