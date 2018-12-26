Reports: Lille boss revealed how much Nicolas Pepe would cost for Arsenal

Nicolas Pepe could change his club in this January transfer market

What's the story?

According to the original reports from French outlet Telefoot, Lille boss Luis Campos stated that any club has to pay €80 million for the Liile superstar winger, Nicolas Pepe. Arsenal has been tracking down this Ivorian winger for a while now.

In case you didn't know...

Nicolas Pepe is currently playing for Lille where he is the highest scorer. He has scored 12 goals and named 5 assists in his 19 appearances for the French side in this season French League so far.

His fabulous hard work for his club has impressed Arsenal boss Unai Emery. His tremendous work rate has helped Lille stay in the second place in the French league table.

On that note, Lille coach Luis Campos answered about the transfer fee of Nicholas Pepe as he claimed,

I hope he will stay this winter. We'll do everything to keep him. All the top clubs in the world have their eyes on him, and that's normal, but the president has been clear. The idea is for him to continue at the club.In contrast, with my experience in football, I would say that if a club arrives with a big number and can convince the player... I would sell him for €80 million. That's the price tag, but you'd have to convince the player and he's been a big part of us being in second place.

The heart of the matter

Arsenal plays a kind of entertaining football at Premier League this season. They hold the 5th position in the league, but they have gifted some great results to their fans. Now, they have to buy a fast winger to enhance their counter-attacks. Arsenal doesn't have any proper right wing forward. Nowadays, Aubamayang tries to play from the right. Unai Emery is well aware of that problem as the London side could sing the Ivorian winger at any cost.

Lille coach Luis Campos wants Nicolas Pepe to stay in the club. But, there is a strong chance that we could see Nicolas Pepe playing for Arsenal after the next January transfer window. Nicolas Pepe could leave Lille in January as he could go for a new challenge at London.

What's next?

Lille coach Luis Campos would not stop the forward if, he decides to leave the club. It would be a great deal for both Nicolas Pepe and Arsenal if he signs for the English club this January. Pepe is a very talented and young player, and he could change his future after joining Arsenal.

