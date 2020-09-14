Reports: Liverpool ace Mohamed Salah keen on Barcelona switch

According to Callum Vurley of the Daily Star, Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah is keen on a switch to Barcelona. Salah scored a hat-trick on Saturday in a thrilling 4-3 game against Premier League new boys, Leeds United. Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman is reportedly desperate to add the Egyptian to his squad this summer.

Mohamed Salah has been an absolute revelation at Liverpool since his £36.9 million move from AS Roma. Salah has scored an incredible 97 goals in 154 appearances, with 76 goals of them coming in 107 Premier League games.

In his three seasons at Anfield, Mohamed Salah has helped Liverpool win the Champions League in 2018-19 and their first-ever Premier League title last term. Salah has also won a number of individual accolades, including the Premier League Golden Boot and the PFA Player of the Year award.

Barcelona are going through a summer of change. The club have sacked a number of the backroom staff and other club directors have resigned from their posts. They have also hired Ronald Koeman as the man to lead them through this revolution.

Koeman has made it clear that the Barcelona squad requires a revamp. The Dutchman has reportedly axed several players at the club, with Ivan Rakitic leaving and Luis Suarez, Arturo Vidal and Samuel Umtiti told they do not have futures at the Nou Camp.

Koeman is reportedly interested in bringing Mohamed Salah to the club to add fire power to a strikeforce that already boasts Lionel Messi, Antoine Girezmann, Ousmane Dembele and Luis Suarez.

With Suarez reportedly leaving for Juventus and Ousmane Dembele constantly battling injury problems, Barcelona are looking to sign Salah and have also been heavily linked with a move for Memphis Depay.

Ronald Koeman is keen to bring Mohamed Salah to Barcelona

Salah interested in pairing up with Lionel Messi

Sjaak Swart, agent of Manchester United midfielder Donny Van de Beek, is a close friend of Ronald Koeman was quoted saying:

"I know Koeman wants him - and I know Salah would like to go."

The prospect of teaming up with the likes of Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann may prove to be tempting for Mohamed Salah.

Mohamed Salah, however, has gotten off to a flying start with Liverpool this season, scoring a hattrick in the first game. Salah has just come off a title triumph with Liverpool, and all the signs suggest he will be helping the club's quest to retain their crown this season.

Liverpool are one of the strongest teams in world football right now. At Anfield, Salah is in a squad of top quality players who will help him and the club push for silverware and possibly individual glory too. A switch to Barcelona seems highly unlikely for the Egyptian at this point.