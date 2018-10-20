Reports: Liverpool and Chelsea on alert as Real Madrid set an asking price for Superstar

Perez has set an asking price of 100 million Euros for Marco Asensio

What's the story?

According to the Spanish outlet, Marca (via Mirror), Real Madrid is willing to sell their star attacker, Marco Asensio in the coming transfer window in January.

Asensio was expected to step up this season and fill the attacking void left by Cristiano Ronaldo. However, the Spaniard has failed in doing so, and Julen Lopetegui is preparing to let him go for a fee of 100 million Euros.

Liverpool and Chelsea are amongst the top clubs who are willing to sign the 22-year-old. Liverpool were heavily linked with the Spaniard during the past transfer window. Asensio might be sold in January provided that a club agrees to pay the asking price.

Manchester United, Chelsea, Paris Saint Germain, and Liverpool are reportedly monitoring the situation.

In case you didn't know...

Marco Asensio was believed to be a future superstar in world football as he forced his way into Real Madrid's first team.

The left winger also made his place in the Spanish World Cup squad. Asensio was expected to step up this season in order to replicate Ronaldo's goals tally along with Bale and Benzema. However, he has not impressed, and Real Madrid is going impatient with the forward.

The heart of the matter

Marco Asensio had a great pre-season with Real Madrid, and it looked like he would be in a deadly form from the start of the 2018/19 season. However, it didn't happen as the left winger has only managed to score one goal in 10 outings for the Spanish giants.

On the other hand, Liverpool, who were linked with the Spaniard in summer would like to sign the forward in January. The Reds might have to battle Chelsea and United to bring the attacker home.

Even though the asking price has been set, it looks like it would be very difficult to convince Asensio to part ways with the Spanish capital as he, in a recent interview said, "I've never had the intention to go anywhere."

"This is my third season. In this one, I think I have continuity and more prominence, and I'm seeing [improvement in] the performances I'm doing." he further added.

Rumour rating: 6/10

Liverpool might attempt to sign the forward for the massive transfer fee. However, Real Madrid would have a tough task in convincing him to leave.

If he fails to perform as expected, he might be leaving in the January transfer window.

What's next?

Real Madrid would look to perform better in the coming games. They've failed to score in the last four games and January transfer window might be a solution to their problems as the Spanish giants would look to sign a top quality attacker.