Reports: Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal put on alert to World Cup winner's availability

Namrath Kadiyala
ANALYST
Rumors
675   //    30 Oct 2018, 17:02 IST

Chelsea v Liverpool - Premier League

What's the rumour?

Barcelona have reportedly asked Ousmane Dembele to find a club after he has been unable to cement his spot in their playing XI. This has put Premier League giants, Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal on high alert, according to a report from Rac1 (Sport).

In case you didn't know

The aforementioned Premier League clubs have been in exceptional form this season and are in the Top four of the points table right now. Manchester City are on top of the table, followed by these three clubs. Barcelona have also had a good start to the season, with only a couple of slip-ups in between. They even thrashed Real Madrid 5-1 in the El Clasico.

All four teams have had goal scoring machines and top-notch playmakers at the moment. However, Barcelona and Arsenal have had a rather poor line of defence. In stark contrast, Liverpool and Chelsea have had a strong back line and teams have found it hard to get past them.

Heart of the matter

Ousmane Dembele hasn't had a great start to life in Spain. He spent most of the 2017-18 season on the sidelines due to an injury but made a comeback this term. He has had a great start to the campaign, scoring 5 goals in 9 starts across all competitions.

However, he was benched for the entire game against Inter Milan in the Champions League, even though Lionel Messi was out injured. The decision was a shocker, which was followed by him coming on as a substitute against Real Madrid.

Reports suggest that he was left on the bench against Milan because he was 25 minutes late to a team meeting.

Now, reports claim that he has been told to find a new club. This has put three of the Big 6 in the Premier League on high alert, as landing the talented player would be a boost for any of them.

It is no secret that Arsenal and Chelsea need to improve their wing position, but Liverpool might not need him having the likes of Mane and Salah in their ranks.

Rumour rating: 7.5/10

The source is decent, the player has been linked with a move away and these teams have been linked with him in the past. There could be some truth to this report, especially after considering the present situation. A few of the other credible sources have reported this as well.

Moreover, the French star would want to move out himself given that, he did not start for Barcelona even when Messi was injured.

Video

What's next?

All eyes are on the winter transfer window and one thing is guaranteed – It is going to be an exciting period of business.

Namrath Kadiyala
ANALYST
I am an absolute sports buff and follow quite a few sports. I follow Cricket, Football and Kabaddi with a lot of passion. Sunrisers Hyderabad, Manchester United and Telugu Titans receive my full-fledged support. Writing is an activity that I enjoy and something I took up to share my views on sports.
