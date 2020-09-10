Liverpool are working on signing Jeremy Doku from Anderlecht, according to a report in the Teamtalk. The 18-year-old burst onto the scene last season, scoring 8 goals and contributing three assists in just 24 appearances.

Doku made his debut for the Belgium national team in a UEFA Nations League clash against Denmark, a game in which he scored his first senior goal.

The report goes on to suggest that Liverpool have tracked the youngster from a young age and had made an offer for him last year before he made his debut.

5⃣ Jeremy Doku (🇧🇪 / 18 / FWL)



🆚 Iceland



⚽️ Goals - 1

🤤 Dribbles - 4

✂️ Interceptions - 2

🔐 Key Passes - 1

💪 Tackles - 1

🎯 Pass Accuracy - 90.9%

📈 Rating - 8.87 pic.twitter.com/3UdsPMXiQD — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) September 9, 2020

Liverpool devising a plan to sign Jeremy Doku from Anderlecht

The highly-rated Jeremy Doku can operate across the front three but has been played predominantly as a right winger by manager Vincent Kompany. Doku has had contact with Liverpool, with the club already having given him a stadium tour, according to his father, David, who told Het Nieuwsblad (via Goal):

"At the age of 16, Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea, Man City, Ajax and PSV were interested. We then visited clubs like Liverpool and Ajax. My preference was Liverpool. Steven Gerrard showed us videos with tactical analysis. At the training complex [Simon] Mignolet, Mane and [Georginio] Wijnaldum came to talk to us. How we were received there - damn!"

Liverpool FC manager Jurgen Klopp will be intent on bringing Doku to Merseyside

Jeremy Doku's father then explained that Anderlecht were close to losing the youngster to Liverpool but advice from former Anderlecht man Romelu Lukaku convinced the youngster to stay in Belgium.

"Former Anderlecht general manager, Herman Van Holsbeeck was convinced that he would lose Jeremy to Liverpool for almost nothing. But Anderlecht did everything to keep our son.

"They got smart with a video from Romelu Lukaku. As Jeremy hesitated to leave, that took away his final doubt. It was an idea of youth director Jean Kindermans. Romelu said in the video that it was better to break through in Belgium first and then leave through the main gates."

By the account of his father, the interest seems genuine for Boku. The report in Teamtalk suggests a €25 million bid will convince the Belgium side to sell the player.

It remains to be seen if Liverpool do invest in the current window, with Jurgen Klopp insisting that his club are one of the few who are conscious of the circumstances around football due to the pandemic. However, if they wait, the club might risk losing the prospect to other suitors.