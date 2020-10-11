Reports: Liverpool considering move for Stoke City goalkeeper Jack Butland amidst Alisson's injury concerns

After a largely successful summer transfer window, English champions Liverpool could have one more move lined up as they ponder a move for Stoke City's Jack Butland.

Liverpool's goalkeeper situation has been a bit of a worry for Jurgen Klopp as first-choice goalkeeper Alisson Becker, widely regarded as the best keeper in the world, is set to be out of action for nearly six weeks.

His second-choice player in this position, Adrian, has been out of sorts in recent times, particularly after shipping a staggering seven goals at Villa Park in their last game. Due to the Spaniard's poor form, Liverpool could dip into the market once again to strengthen this area of the pitch.

Liverpool keen on Jack Butland move

Stoke City keeper Butland

As per reports in England, the Reds have set their sights on bringing former Premier League star Butland back to the top-flight.

The English goalkeeper was one of the most promising goalkeepers in the league during his stay in the top-flight with Stoke City. The Potters picked him up for a bargain price of £4m from Birmingham City at the time, and Butland was tipped for big things. He was on course to become a regular for his national side as well.

144 - Jack Butland made more saves than any other goalkeeper in the Premier League in 2017-18 (144). Busy. #ThreeLions pic.twitter.com/OqTklcTrjc — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 16, 2018

However, his career unfortunately stagnated at the Bet365 Stadium as Stoke put a whopping £30m price tag on his head despite being relegated. Interested clubs refused to meet that valuation, leaving and is currently struggling to find form.

Butland was on the receiving end of a torrid 5-0 mauling at the hands of Leeds United, after which he was ousted from the first-choice XI. Ex-Barnsley keeper Adam Davies took over the goalkeeping duties in the first-team duties for Stoke.

The domestic transfer window is open until Friday, which could pave the way for a potential move. Should Butland move, he will be available for Liverpool's clash against Merseyside rivals Everton and will be expected to deputise for Alisson while the Brazilian recover from a shoulder injury.

5 - Adrián has made five errors directly leading to opposition goals in his 21 appearances for Liverpool in all competitions; as many as counterpart Alisson has in 92 such matches. Comparison. #AVLLIV pic.twitter.com/x5dGrzyYLd — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 4, 2020

Former Reds legend John Barnes was critical of Liverpool's back-up option Adrian, claiming that the Spaniard was never the man for the job. Speaking on his former side's goalkeeper situation, Barnes explained;

"I think in terms of a number two goalkeeper, Adrian came in last year and did quite well when he arrived but considering he was taken on as a back-up whereas now, with Alisson injured, Liverpool is looking for someone to come in for three to four months, judging by previous performances, I’m not convinced Adrian is the man for the job."

The ex-Liverpool striker continued,

"The [7-2] loss against Aston Villa was hard and not only would it have knocked Adrian’s confidence but it’d also have put doubt in players’ minds if he has what it takes to help win games - at this level. At the end of the day, he was a free transfer, which at times, says something about a player."

Butland will be expected to take over Adrian's spot should make a move to Anfield, effectively ending the former West Ham keeper's spell at the club.

