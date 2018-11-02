Reports: Liverpool superstar keen to join Real Madrid

Muhammad Saad FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 1.45K // 02 Nov 2018, 12:44 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Real Madrid CF Press Conference

What's the rumour?

According to Diario Gol, Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino has emerged as a new target for Real Madrid as they continue their hunt for an able striker.

The report further states that the Brazilian is willing to part ways with the Reds and seal a transfer to Real Madrid.

In case you didn't know...

Real Madrid have got off to a torrid start this season which also saw Julen Lopetegui being given the sack in the wake of Los Blancos' 5-1 drubbing versus Barcelona on Sunday. Much of Real's problems have been attributed to their inefficiency up front, an evident result of the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo this past summer.

Consequently, the hierarchy is understandably embroiled in the search of a quality striker who can solve their attacking woes before it's too late.

The heart of the matter

Liverpool is known to have one of the most dominant attacking trios across Europe comprising the likes of Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

Firmino has been excellent since he joined Liverpool back in 2015 having seamlessly made the transition from an attacking midfielder to a superb center-forward, leading the line for a star-studded squad in recent seasons.

There is no wonder why Real Madrid views the 27-year-old as an upgrade on Karim Benzema who has found himself in the firing line for quite some time. Last season, Firmino notched up 27 goals across all competitions and was Liverpool's joint top goalscorer in the UEFA Champions League.

Rumour probability: 4/10

Bearing in mind Liverpool's and Real Madrid's present situations, Roberto Firmino would be visibly reluctant to leave his current club. However, a suitable amount might just do the trick for the Spanish giants.

Video

What's next?

Real Madrid definitely have a lot on their plate in terms of attacking troubles. Once the transfer window opens in January, landing a first-rate striker will probably be their top priority.