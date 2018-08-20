Reports: Liverpool star in talks over switch to Besiktas

Shambhu Ajith 20 Aug 2018, 14:38 IST

Will Klopp okay his sale?

What's the rumour?

Loris Karius' nightmarish spell at Anfield may be coming to an end. According to The Mirror, the Liverpool goalkeeper, who has lost the faith of the supporters and the board, is now the subject of interest of Turkish club Besiktas. The Merseyside Reds are resigned to selling him.

In case you didn't know...

The 25-year-old goalkeeper's horror show between the sticks in the UEFA Champions League cost Liverpool 2 goals and the title itself. As a result, they actively pursued and bought Alisson Becker from AS Roma.

Alisson's arrival at Liverpool has unsettled Loris Karius who has fallen down the pecking order.

Karius' pre-season form was not flattering either. He kept committing blunders and howlers became a regular feature of his game. As a result, the club is now fed up with the German goalkeeper.

The heart of the matter

Liverpool currently have Loris Karius, Simon Mignolet and Alisson Becker on their payroll. So they are not short-staffed on the goalkeeping front. Hence, Jurgen Klopp and co. are ready to listen to offers for Karius.

Besiktas of the SuperLig are willing to sign the much-maligned goalkeeper.

The report suggests that Besiktas are interested in bringing Karius in on a loan deal with the option to make it permanent next summer.

If the deal goes through and Karius is allowed to leave Liverpool by the end of the transfer window, Jurgen Klopp is likely to make sure that Simon Mignolet stays put at Merseyside as he'll need a decent deputy for Alisson Becker.

Rumour rating/probability: 6/10

Karius time may very well be up at Anfield. However, the story was published by the Mirror and they are not a very reliable source when it comes to transfer rumours. So it is advised that our readers take this one with a pinch of salt.

Video

What's next?

Loris Karius is a decent keeper but is very erratic. He's not going to get much of a chance to prove himself at Liverpool now that they've replaced him with Alisson Becker in goal. So, a move away would be the right thing to do for Karius who has his best years ahead of him.