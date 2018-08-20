Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Reports: Liverpool star in talks over switch to Besiktas

Shambhu Ajith
SENIOR ANALYST
Rumors
930   //    20 Aug 2018, 14:36 IST

Liverpool FC v West Ham United - Premier League
Will Klopp okay his sale?

What's the rumour?

Loris Karius' nightmarish spell at Anfield may be coming to an end. According to The Mirror, the Liverpool goalkeeper, who has lost the faith of the supporters and the board, is now the subject of interest of Turkish club Besiktas. The Merseyside Reds are resigned to selling him.

In case you didn't know...

The 25-year-old goalkeeper's horror show between the sticks in the UEFA Champions League cost Liverpool 2 goals and the title itself. As a result, they actively pursued and bought Alisson Becker from AS Roma.

Alisson's arrival at Liverpool has unsettled Loris Karius who has fallen down the pecking order.

Karius' pre-season form was not flattering either. He kept committing blunders and howlers became a regular feature of his game. As a result, the club is now fed up with the German goalkeeper.

The heart of the matter

Liverpool currently have Loris Karius, Simon Mignolet and Alisson Becker on their payroll. So they are not short-staffed on the goalkeeping front. Hence, Jurgen Klopp and co. are ready to listen to offers for Karius.

Besiktas of the SuperLig are willing to sign the much-maligned goalkeeper.

The report suggests that Besiktas are interested in bringing Karius in on a loan deal with the option to make it permanent next summer.

If the deal goes through and Karius is allowed to leave Liverpool by the end of the transfer window, Jurgen Klopp is likely to make sure that Simon Mignolet stays put at Merseyside as he'll need a decent deputy for Alisson Becker.

Rumour rating/probability: 6/10

Karius time may very well be up at Anfield. However, the story was published by the Mirror and they are not a very reliable source when it comes to transfer rumours. So it is advised that our readers take this one with a pinch of salt.

Video


What's next?

Loris Karius is a decent keeper but is very erratic. He's not going to get much of a chance to prove himself at Liverpool now that they've replaced him with Alisson Becker in goal. So, a move away would be the right thing to do for Karius who has his best years ahead of him.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Besiktas Loris Karius Alisson Becker Football Transfer News EPL Transfer News Liverpool Transfer News
Shambhu Ajith
SENIOR ANALYST
Football is a whole skill to itself. A whole world. A whole universe to itself. Football is freedom - Bob Marley
Reports: Arsenal plot Deadline Day move for World Cup star
RELATED STORY
Report: Arsenal Target World Cup Star With Calum Chambers...
RELATED STORY
Liverpool Transfer News: Roma chief breaks silence on...
RELATED STORY
Liverpool Transfer News: 5 players can leave club this...
RELATED STORY
5 top goalkeeping talents being targetted by Liverpool
RELATED STORY
Reports: Liverpool want Arsenal star in astonishing late...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Why Liverpool are genuine title...
RELATED STORY
Liverpool's well-documented goalkeeping woes as Reds make...
RELATED STORY
2 players Liverpool still could sign in this transfer window
RELATED STORY
5 goalkeepers Liverpool can sign
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 3
25 Aug WOL MAN 05:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City
25 Aug AFC EVE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Everton
25 Aug ARS WES 07:30 PM Arsenal vs West Ham
25 Aug HUD CAR 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Cardiff City
25 Aug SOU LEI 07:30 PM Southampton vs Leicester City
25 Aug LIV BRI 10:00 PM Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion
26 Aug WAT CRY 06:00 PM Watford vs Crystal Palace
26 Aug FUL BUR 08:30 PM Fulham vs Burnley
26 Aug NEW CHE 08:30 PM Newcastle vs Chelsea
28 Aug MAN TOT 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Tottenham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us