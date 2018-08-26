Reports: Liverpool linked with World Cup winner

Jurgen Klopp

What's the story?

The English transfer window may be shut, but Liverpool continue to keep an eye on possible targets. Multiple reports claim that the side from Merseyside have lined up a €35 million move for World Cup winner, Benjamin Pavard next summer. They are competing with German giants, Bayern Munich for Pavard's signature next summer. According to Mirror, Liverpool wants the French defender next summer.

In case you didn't know...

Liverpool has started their campaign on a bright note with 3 victories in 3 matches. This superb start is due to the brilliant work done by Jurgen Klopp in the transfer window. They signed top players like Alisson, Naby Keita and Fabinho. Their attacking trio has also been in scintillating form and their form has coincided with Liverpool's form.

Heart of the matter

Benjamin Pavard(on the left)

The French defender was a revelation for his club, Stuttgart last season and carried that form into the World Cup for France. He scored an absolutely crazy goal against Argentina in the World Cup and that increased the demand for him.

He can be signed for 35 million euros if Stuttgart, fails to qualify for the UEFA Champions League. It is a bargain price for a player who can play as a right back or a centre back. He played every single minute for his club last season and that shows his stamina. He also has great temperament, which was shown during the World Cup.

He signed for Stuttgart from Ligue 1 club, Lille in 2016. He signed a contract for 4 years and it will run out after the 2019/20 season. The 22-year-old was targeted by top clubs like Manchester United and Bayern Munich even in this transfer window. However, nothing materialized.

Rumour rating: 4/10

Mirror isn't the most reliable source when it comes to transfer news. Moreover, they have predicted something about the next transfer window, which makes this report very unreliable. However, if there is any truth to this report, Liverpool might lose to Bayern Munich in the race. It is too soon to predict anything about this.

Hence, we would advise readers to take this information with a pinch of salt.

Video

What's next?

Liverpool will play their next match against Leicester City, at home.