Reports: Liverpool set to hijack Arsenal's number 1 target

Arsenal will not be happy if they lose out on this player

by Harsh Biyani Rumours 31 Jul 2017, 13:56 IST

Klopp could take over Arsenal's target

What's the story?

The Metro are reporting that Liverpool have joined the race to sign Monaco's Thomas Lemar after Arsenal failed with their £45m offer. According to reports in France, the Reds are eyeing Lemar as a replacement for Phillipe Coutinho.

In case you didn't know...

The 21-year old joined the French champions back in 2015 and has now been linked heavily with a move to the Premier League as early as this summer.

The Frenchman has made 90 appearances for the club since joining in 2015 and has scored 19 goals since then. And last season, the 21-year old scored 12 goals and made 14 assists in all competitions.

Monaco have recently come out and said publically that Lemar will not be sold this summer. The Ligue 1 club have already sold some of their star players from last season, among them Benjamin Mendy, Bernardo Silva and Tiemou Bakayoko, and with Kylian Mbappe strongly linked with a move to Real Madrid for a world transfer fee, Monaco are facing a full rebuild.

The heart of the matter

Arsenal have been strongly linked with the 21-year old since the beginning of the summer. They have had three bids turned down by the Ligue 1 champions- the latest being a £45m offer.

Liverpool are believed to have entered the race for the French international as they continue their hunt for Coutinho's replacement. Meanwhile, Arsenal have not given up their pursuit for Lemar, but Liverpool believes that they can hijack the deal from Arsenal.

The Reds have so far not made any contact with Monaco regarding Lemar, but it is believed that they could still move in for the 21-year old.

Liverpool are desperate not to lose Coutinho to Barcelona this summer, but the Catalans are willing to offer more than £80m for the Brazil international.

Klopp even made the Brazilian his side's captain in the last match in an attempt to convince him to stay. However, should he leave, Klopp is looking for alternatives to replace him with and believes Lemar is the right man.

Author's take

With Monaco publically stating that Lemar is not for sale, Liverpool are going to find it tough to get the Frenchman.

Arsenal have already seen three of their bids rejected but have still not given up.

The Reds would have to make an offer which would be very difficult for the French team to refuse. However, they would also face competition from the Gunners.