Reports: Liverpool plot swoop for Norwich City left-back Jamal Lewis

Liverpool are plotting a move to sign Norwich City's left-back Jamal Lewis, according to journalist Melissa Reddy of The Independent.

The report says the Reds are one of multiple clubs that have shown interest in signing Lewis from the team that finished bottom of the Premier League last year, but added that Liverpool are in the most advanced negotiations among those clubs.

Lewis, for whom Liverpool are willing to pay £10 million, will initially come in to provide cover and competition to Andrew Robertson, the incumbent at Anfield, and potentially put an end to James Milner's time covering at the full-back positions.

#LFC are considering Norwich City’s Jamal Lewis to provide competition for Andy Robertson at left-back. Willing to pay around £10m to bolster that position. He is represented by PLG, who also manage Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnoldhttps://t.co/XdZ4PbMyBX — Melissa Reddy (@MelissaReddy_) August 4, 2020

Lewis made 28 appearances for Norwich City, as they were relegated from the Premier League, with just 21 points from their whole campaign. However, the Northern-Irishman was one of a number of youngsters who caught the eye of many big clubs, with potential big-money moves also thought to be close for the likes of Max Aarons, Ben Godfrey, Todd Cantwell and Emiliano Buendia.

Liverpool have not had an out-and-out left-back as a back-up for Robertson since Alberto Moreno left the club last summer, joining Villarreal on a free transfer.

Youngsters Yasser Larouci and Adam Lewis both found some first-team minutes in the cup competitions last season, but Larouci is said to be on his way out of the club while Lewis is set for a loan move after penning a long-term contract at Liverpool.

According to the report from The Independent, Jurgen Klopp believes the player has great room for development and can thrive working with two of the current best full-backs in the game.

Lewis is also supposedly represented by PLG, the same firm who represent Liverpool's current two full-backs - Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

However, Melissa Reddy also said that Liverpool do have contingency plans in place, in case the move for Lewis fails to materialise, for one reason or the other - especially if the youngster seeks a move elsewhere over guarantees of playing time.

Liverpool have a shortlist of four players to fill that slot as back-up for Robertson, and that includes Olympiakos' 24-year-old Greek international Kostas Tsimikas.

With this saga set to develop in the coming days, Klopp will hope that his side can get the deal done before they assemble for pre-season training on August 15 as Liverpool begin preparations for the new season, which begins on August 30, with the FA Community Shield against Arsenal.