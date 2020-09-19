Liverpool are set to conclude a deal for Wolverhampton Wanderers star Diogo Jota in the coming days, as per widespread reports in England.

The champions, fresh off wrapping up a deal for Bayern Munich superstar Thiago Alcantara, are set to ramp up their summer business as the transfer window is set to shut in just over two weeks. They have been in the market for a versatile back-up forward for a while now, with many names including that of Ismaila Sarr being thrown into the fray.

5 - Diogo Jota has scored five goals for Wolves after coming on as a substitute in all competitions this season - more than any other Premier League player. Super. #WOLEVE pic.twitter.com/ZjKac97SIh — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 12, 2020

Now, with Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo reportedly open to the idea of allowing Jota to leave, the Portuguese international could be on his way to Anfield.

Liverpool target Jota set to cost £35m; Wolves keen on Hoever

Wolves star Jota celebrates after scoring in the UEFA Europa League

As reported by several outlets in England including The Athletic [James Pearce], The Times [Paul Joyce], and others, Liverpool are close to sealing a £35m deal for Diogo Jota.

The Portuguese reportedly wishes to move to Anfield, and his club are not going to deny the 23-year-old's request. With Liverpool said to be keen on Jota, he is set to sign a five-year-deal with Jurgen Klopp's men. Jota was also left out of the squad for Wolves' Carabao Cup outing against Stoke City amidst massive transfer speculation.

And could be more business between the two clubs with #LFC interested in Wolves forward Diogo Jota. Lively few days. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) September 18, 2020

On the other hand, Nuno's high-flying Wolves are keen on Liverpool's young defender Ki-Jana Hoever. The Dutchman, who will cost Wolves an initial fee of £10m, will move to the Molineux as part of a separate deal despite their interest in making it a part-exchange deal.

The 23-year-old Portuguese forward has enjoyed a superb spell with Wolves in the Premier League. He has been a mainstay in attack for the side having started close to 30 games in both seasons in the top flight so far, scoring nine goals in the first season and seven in the second.

Liverpool interested in Wolves forward Diogo Jota. — paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) September 18, 2020

He will undoubtedly add a level of depth to Liverpool's fabled front three of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, and Roberto Firmino. The Reds have been in the market for a suitable back-up but are yet to sign anyone in that capacity. As of now, their deputies include the likes of Xherdan Shaqiri, Takumi Minamino, and Liverpool's UEFA Champions League hero Divock Origi.

While Sarr has also been linked with a move to Anfield, the Senegalese is a man in demand as he has reportedly been courted by Manchester United, Arsenal, and other clubs. Watford playing hardball with Liverpool for Sarr's fee was another stumbling block in their pursuit of the Championship winger.

